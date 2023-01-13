ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Fools Multiple PSG Players With an Impressive Assist to Verratti In Training

Lionel Messi is one of the few players in world football today who regularly orchestrates highlight-reel plays in training. During a recent collective training session, Messi showed off his world-class prowess as a playmaker. Multiple PSG players attempted to win back possession from Messi, but in the end, the Argentine forward managed to dish off a keen assist to a waiting Marco Verratti.
Porterville Recorder

Barcelona wins Super Cup for 1st trophy with Xavi, no Messi

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's title drought with coach Xavi — and without Lionel Messi — is finally over. Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday to win the Spanish Super Cup at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and give its fans reasons to celebrate again after a revamping process that began following Messi's departure for Paris Saint-Germain and the arrival of former player Xavi as coach in 2021.
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona score: Xavi's men dominate El Clasico as Gavi, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski score

It was a one-sided affair where Barca were as sharp as they've been all season. After winning everything there is to win as a player for Barcelona, Xavi has won his first trophy as manager of the club in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. It's a victory that shows both that Barcelona are back and that their academy approach is bearing fruit at the highest levels again with Gavi having a goal and two assists to match Robert Lewandowski's goal and an assist.
sportszion.com

Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat surpasses $2.6M

After receiving a two-match suspension from the English Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to make his debut for Al Nassr. However, a matchup between Messi and PSG could pave the way for Ronaldo’s fresh start since both teams will be playing each other. PSG had already announced that...
Yardbarker

(WATCH) Gavi fires Barcelona ahead in Spanish Supercopa final against Real Madrid

Barcelona have raced into a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the 2023 Spanish Supercopa final thanks to Gavi’s superb finish. La Blaugrana face their arch El Clasico rivals in Riyadh, with Xavi looking for his first title as Barcelona boss, as Los Blancos aim to defend their 2022 Supercopa title.
Yardbarker

FIFA to investigate Argentina following World Cup final actions

It’s safe to say that the Argentinian players were overcome with emotion following their World Cup victory in December, securing the country’s first global crown since 1986. Scenes of pure elation were visible when Sevilla defender Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, likewise when captain Lionel Messi lifted...
DBLTAP

League of Legends Mythic Shop Schedule 2023

In order to replace Gemstones and Prestige Points, Riot Games opted to create the Mythic Shop which debuted during Patch 12.6 in early 2022. With the store's arrival, all Gemstones were converted into Mythic Essence. All of the items within the Mythic Store consists of Mythic and Prestige content, which is available on a rotating basis.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 Rewards

League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 rewards are now live as players begin to work toward a revamped reward system. League of Legends Season 2023 kicked off Jan. 11 with players excited to begin a new climb up the Solo/Duo and Flex ladders. League of Legends Ranked Seasons are broken up into splits, similarly to the professional scene. In the past, players would earn rewards like Summoner Icons and Permanent Champion Unlocks. Riot Games revamped the reward system for Season 2023 which should keep fans engaged with ladders throughout the year.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs

League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained

League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
The Associated Press

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023

Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Post Register

Lazio and Atalanta win to close in on top 4 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Lazio and Atalanta boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with comfortable wins over teams struggling at the other end of the Serie A table on Sunday. Lazio eased to a 2-0 win over Sassuolo for its first victory of the new year, and...
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

