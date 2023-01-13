Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Fast-Growing Korean Restaurant Chain Adds 4th Location In DallasMadocDallas, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Related
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Eater
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Canon Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Eater
Michelin-Starred Chef Pulls Out of Las Vegas Food Hall Restaurant
As the Sundry food hall at the UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas nears its opening, a Michelin-starred chef has pulled out. Dominique Crenn, who is behind San Francsico’s three Michelin-star Atelier Crenn, had been planning to open La Madrina, a vegan taco restaurant with an extensive list of tequilas and mezcal. La Madrina would have been one of more than a dozen new restaurant stalls going into the Sundry food hall, a project by the TableOne Hospitality group. “With several new projects on the horizon, chef Dominique Crenn has decided to pause her plans to open La Madrina at The Sundry,” said Patric Yumul, CEO of TableOne Hospitality. “She will spend 2023 focusing on Atelier Crenn and international projects. We wish her all the best and hope to work together in the future. Plans for the space will be announced soon.”
Eater
The Closure of Iconic Houston Tex-Mex Restaurant Spanish Village Is Bittersweet
The announcement that iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant Spanish Village is permanently closing its doors is a bittersweet one. The Third Ward stalwart, which opened in 1953 by the Medina family, changed ownership in the last few years eventually landing with Abhi Sreerama and Ishita Chakravarty in 2018 who announced they were closing it in the summer of 2021. Shortly after, Houston entrepreneur Steve Rogers swooped in and assumed operations, seeing the restaurant through to its 70th year in business.
Eater
Lawry’s The Prime Rib’s Return and Three More Pop-Ups to Know
As 2023 gets underway and grey days become the norm in Chicago, the city’s bars and restaurants are working hard to draw would-be patrons out of their homes for fun and festivities. That means locals and visitors have plenty of eating and drinking opportunities to look forward to — a key strategy to staving off seasonal ennui. Follow along for a sampling of the best the city has to offer in this week’s Eater Chicago pop-up round-up.
Eater
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
Eater
After Four Years of Teasing, Parisian Caviar Masters Decide to Gatekeep Fish Eggs in Mayfair
A Parisian caviar emporium has reopened in London after 20 years away — and it’s not letting anyone in off the street. Caviar Kaspia is now putting out baked potatoes laden with sturgeon roe, an enviable range of caviars, and it would appear, some rudimentary pastas at 1a Chesterfield Street in Mayfair, but only an invite, and a £2,000 annual deposit, will let diners get inside. The menu is deliberately under wraps, but given its lack of deviation across spaces in Paris, St Tropez, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, and Dubai, it’s safe to assume tins of roe, the baked potato, and various luxury cured products are on show.
Eater
Hemingway-Themed Standby Bar Pilar Resurfaces With a New Menu
Bar Pilar sailed into 2023 with a fresh cast of dishes and drinks that speak to Ernest Hemingway’s worldwide travels, notably his time spent sailing around the Mediterranean and Havana in the 1900s. Named after the literary legend’s treasured boat, Bar Pilar opened over a decade ago when its...
Eater
At Century-Old Randazzo’s, the Battle of the Clam Chowders Continues
Randazzo’s Clam Bar is not only one of the city’s best Italian restaurants, it’s one of the city’s best seafood restaurants. It dates to 1916 — an era when the bay was lined with so-called clam shacks – now there’s only one. Randazzo’s began as a Lower East Side fish market that moved to Sheepshead Bay in 1932, eventually establishing an empire that extended to clam bars, seafood restaurants, and fish markets. Run by the fifth generation of the Randazzo family, the restaurant perches on the edge of the bay at 2017 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street, a red-neon lobster hoists high in the air above it. But diners don’t make the pilgrimage to Randazzo’s for lobster alone: Clams are as much of the draw.
Atlas Obscura
How a Groundbreaking Pastry Chef Bakes Outside the Lines
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE JANUARY 15, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Toward the tail-end of the 19th century, American cake baking took a giant leap forward. The invention of chemical leaveners such as baking powder and in-home ovens meant that fancy cakes were no longer exclusively for those with full-time servants. No one knows who came up with the American layer cake, but these buttercream-crowned tiers quickly spread across the nation.
The best cast-iron skillets of 2023
We tested leading cookware to find the best cast-iron skillet, a versatile pan that can handle everything from steaks to cornbread, and with care can last a lifetime.
Eater
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago
A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
Eater
Pasar Will Bring Indonesian Snacking Culture to Northeast Portland
In Indonesia, open-air morning and night markets — called pasar pagi and pasar malam, respectively — are two of the pillars of the Southeast Asian country’s food culture. In the morning, customers shop for fresh produce and meats that they will use in their daily cooking. At night, crowds wander down lanes of food vendors, enticed by aromas of various dishes and snacks, some of which are cooked on the spot.
Eater
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
Eater
Celebrated LA Seafood Restaurant Angler Is Back in Action
After a long fall spent retouching the dining room and completely overhauling its menu, Angler Los Angeles is back. The always-inventive seafood restaurant at the Beverly Center has never been afraid to push boundaries and ask for more from its purveyors, its diners, and themselves; it’s just that now the 128-seat restaurant is more open to having a little fun when it reopens on February 1, too, after many months of closure.
Eater
Where to Order Great Takeout and Delivery in New Orleans
It’s always comforting to eat your favorite local restaurant meals in the comfort of your own home, particularly on say, a Sunday. But while most meals can be made for takeout, it doesn’t mean they all should be. It’s a fact that some food just travels better, like pizza, dumplings, wings, barbecue, and more. These New Orleans restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious food for takeout and delivery in town, with most menus available for delivery on third-party apps, and at least a handful that offer their own delivery services (always the preferable option). And remember, taking out or ordering delivery doesn’t get you out of tipping.
Eater
Jamaican Food Steps Into the San Francisco Spotlight at the Historic Ferry Building
For Shani Jones, chef and owner of SF-based catering company Peaches Patties, her mother’s Jamaican food is, as she calls it, a “prized possession.” For holidays or special occasions, Jones’s mother would cook a whole spread of Jamaican dishes, along with her specialty item, patties. But in San Francisco, where Jones grew up, she felt there was a lack of accessible Jamaican restaurants on her side of the Bay Bridge, rather than the East Bay or South Bay. That’s when the idea of opening a restaurant that served the beloved food of her childhood began to take hold, especially after returning home from college in Atlanta. “I knew I had no idea about the food business, but I knew about cooking for the family,” Jones says. “I knew that I could do it, and I knew that it would be successful, especially in San Francisco where people are open to different types of food. But I had no idea what type of ride I was in for.”
Eater
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, London?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to eat, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. Installments answer the question, how do we dress to go out these days?
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Comments / 0