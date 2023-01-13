Read full article on original website
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
IceManIsaac Claims Rifle Loadout is Better Than RPK Meta in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 player IceManIsaac has identified a rifle loadout that's better than the current meta RPK. Rifles are the go-to weapon on Al Mazrah, and the RPK specifically dominates the pick rate more than most other guns. Thanks to a large magazine, devastating power and its effectiveness at long range, it's no surprise that it's the top choice.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
How Many People Play Fortnite in 2023? Chapter 4 Player Count
With Fortnite Chapter 4 well underway, is the Battle Royale still popular in 2023?. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has given players a variety of new features, weapons and more. Brand new locations and POIs have switched up the hot spots, while new weapon debuts have reworked the gun hierarchy.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Changes
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked changes were detailed in the Patch 13.1 notes released Thursday, Jan. 10. League of Legends Patch 13.1 kicks off Season 2023 including balance changes, updates to Ranked, a new Mythic Shop rotation and more. Preseason 2023 introduced players to more jungle changes, a new tank meta thanks to items like Heartsteel and much more. As players prepare for another year of climbing the ladder, there are changes coming to Ranked Solo/Duo and Ranked Flex.
How to Get Free Fortnite Skins in Chapter 4
Everyone loves free cosmetics in Fortnite, so here's how to get some free skins in Chapter 4. Players don't need to spend a single penny to enjoy Fortnite, but plenty of players like to drop a little money on a nice skin from time to time. But Epic Games can be pretty generous, giving players opportunities to grab some free skins from time to time.
Is Gunfight Coming to Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering if Gunfight is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2023? Here's what you need to know. Gunfight, a popular multiplayer mode introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is a 2v2 game mode that encourages speed and aggression. Players have just 40 seconds to take down the enemy team. If time runs out, the Overtime Flag is deployed for 10 seconds, in which teams race to be the first to capture it. If the flag fails to be captured in time, then the winner is the team with the most total health left. First team to win six rounds wins the match.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
When Does Warzone 2 Season 1 End?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 dropped two months ago, leaving fans eager for the next season. Warzone 2 introduced many changes to the battle royale, including a new map, meta, and looting system. Although Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a long list of patch notes during Season 1 Reloaded on Dec. 14, 2022, players are already itching for Season 2.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Fortnite Leaker Reveals Upcoming Chapter 4 Augments
Fortnite's Augment and Perk system is a brand new addition to Chapter 4, and it seems Epic Games has plenty more planned for the future. Added with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Reality Augments are perks that activate during intervals in each match. Players receive a randomized choice of Augments, each enhancing certain aspects of gameplay.
