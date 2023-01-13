Read full article on original website
Related
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
Apex Legends Silently Nerfs Horizon's Tactical
Apex Legends players have picked up on a change with Horizon's Gravity Lift, and it seems it might have been silently nerfed. Secret Legend nerfs isn't anything new, but it can leave a lot of players feeling confused when their go-to character doesn't work the same way it used to. Horizon seems to be the latest Legend affected by some sneaky nerfs, after players found that her Gravity Lift wasn't as strong as it used to be.
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
Dead Space Remake Preorders Get Additional Free Game
Players who preorder the upcoming Dead Space remake will get an additional game for free.
How to Get Choice Specs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Mesagoza's Delibird Presents sells the Choice Specs after Players beat Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's main story.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Valorant Patch 6.0: Omen Smokes Nerfed
Valorant Patch 6.0 nerfed Omen's Dark Cover and eliminated his advantage over other controllers.
Best Alchemy Decks MTG Arena
Magic: The Gathering Arena's best Alchemy decks are Rakdos Anvil and Mono-Red Aggro, which can quickly defeat opponents.
IceManIsaac Claims Rifle Loadout is Better Than RPK Meta in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 player IceManIsaac has identified a rifle loadout that's better than the current meta RPK. Rifles are the go-to weapon on Al Mazrah, and the RPK specifically dominates the pick rate more than most other guns. Thanks to a large magazine, devastating power and its effectiveness at long range, it's no surprise that it's the top choice.
How to Watch Xbox Direct January Showcase
Xbox are reportedly planning a Developer Direct for later this month. Here's how to watch it.
Is Fire Emblem Engage on Xbox?
The latest entry into the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release on Jan. 20. But will it be on Xbox?
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
When is Valorant Map Lotus Getting Added to Competitive?
The new Valorant map Lotus will be released on Jan. 10. Lotus will likely be disallowed from competitive until a couple weeks after its release.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
Xbox Direct Showcase Coming This Month
A new report claims Xbox are set to hold a Developer Direct later this month, featuring new information on the brand's upcoming games.
February 2023 Video Game Release Dates Listed
February 2023 video game release dates listed including Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2: Lightfall, Blood Bowl 3, Atomic Heart, and more.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 Rewards
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Split 1 rewards are now live as players begin to work toward a revamped reward system. League of Legends Season 2023 kicked off Jan. 11 with players excited to begin a new climb up the Solo/Duo and Flex ladders. League of Legends Ranked Seasons are broken up into splits, similarly to the professional scene. In the past, players would earn rewards like Summoner Icons and Permanent Champion Unlocks. Riot Games revamped the reward system for Season 2023 which should keep fans engaged with ladders throughout the year.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0