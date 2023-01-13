ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills release final injury report for wild-card matchup

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills will be without a couple key contributors on both sides of the ball for Sunday's wild-card game against the Dolphins. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) are among seven inactive players listed on the team's final injury report.
Bills to face Bengals in AFC divisional round Sunday afternoon

The NFL released the schedule for the divisional round of this year's playoffs following Cincinnati's win against the Ravens. The Bills will rematch against the Bengals on Sunday at 3 p.m. The matchup comes just a few weeks after Bils safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the teams'...
Reporter explains how ESPN got Cowboys-Bucs playoff game

ESPN was viewed as the big winner among the TV networks when they landed the Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game for the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys are the most popular NFL team and frequently draw the greatest amount of viewers. Likewise, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is the most famous NFL player, and he... The post Reporter explains how ESPN got Cowboys-Bucs playoff game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
