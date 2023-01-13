That’s one hair-raising gag. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, loves to post videos on TikTok — and just pranked her mom with the help of a filter that makes eyebrows appear thinner than they are. North, 9, filmed herself holding a pink facial razor and rubbing it along the top of Kardashian’s brows (without actually shaving anything) while the mom of four slept. After waking up Kim, North showed her the version of her face with the “Thin Brows” filter, tricking her into thinking she’d done some DIY shaping. “North, this is not funny,” Kim replied. Though she wasn’t pleased with the prank, the Skims...

28 DAYS AGO