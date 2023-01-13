Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Kim Kardashian “Hates” Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori According To Insider
According to insider sources, the reality TV mogul’s animosity towards Censori goes way back. When your past and your present overlap, sometimes it’s not as easy to reconcile as you might want. According to insider reports, Kim Kardashian has a strong dislike towards Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, she’s an architectural designer at Yeezy HQ who West married in a private ceremony.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
North West pranks Kim Kardashian by ‘shaving off’ her eyebrows: ‘Not funny’
That’s one hair-raising gag. Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, loves to post videos on TikTok — and just pranked her mom with the help of a filter that makes eyebrows appear thinner than they are. North, 9, filmed herself holding a pink facial razor and rubbing it along the top of Kardashian’s brows (without actually shaving anything) while the mom of four slept. After waking up Kim, North showed her the version of her face with the “Thin Brows” filter, tricking her into thinking she’d done some DIY shaping. “North, this is not funny,” Kim replied. Though she wasn’t pleased with the prank, the Skims...
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Miss USA wore a homemade swimsuit cape made of plastic bottles before winning the 71st Miss Universe pageant
Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, a textile artist from the US, designed the swimsuit cape to show how we can make art from trash.
Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii
Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii. RELATED: Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia ...
What is Kanye West’s net worth going into 2023?
Formerly a multibillionaire, Ye‘s earnings have nosedived in concurrence with his reputation. He’s still one of the world’s richest musicians, but his rash of antisemitic comments have cut his net worth by roughly three-quarters. If he continues his poisonous rhetoric and continues to be punished by civil society, his valuation will likely fall even farther. Here’s what Ye’s net worth looks like as we approach 2023.
