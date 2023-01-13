Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY MU EXTENSION COUNCIL HOLDING ANNUAL ELECTION
The Saline County MU Extension Council is currently holding its annual election. The election runs from Monday, January 16, 2023 through Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Any individual eighteen years or older and a resident in Saline County may cast a ballot. On line voting can be done...
kmmo.com
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SET TO MEET TUESDAY, JANUARY 17
– — – The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 1922 Main Street. The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. – – – The Slater City...
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
KCTV 5
Public asked for help in obtaining info on girl’s remains found in Ray County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman whose remains were found in rural Ray County in April of last year has been identified. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said skeletal remains were discovered by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area on April 27, 2022. Sheriff Scott Childers said...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
lakeexpo.com
Another Lake Of The Ozarks Community Moves To Tax Marijuana Sales
LAURIE, Mo. — Though the town currently has no marijuana dispensaries or businesses, the City of Laurie is moving proactively to tax any future marijuana sales. The Board of Alderman decided on a 3% sales tax for retail sales of adult use marijuana sold within the Laurie city limits will go on the April 4, 2023 ballot.
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY AUTHORITIES SEEKING TWO INDIVIDUALS
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carrollton Police are requesting the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of two individuals. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Carrollton Police Officer attempted to arrest a Missouri parole violator at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Carrollton on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The incident turned violent when Michael Stoddard allegedly resisted and struggled with the deputy as he got into a vehicle. Stoddard, allegedly hit the deputy with the driver’s door of the vehicle. Stoddard fled the scene on northbound Highway 65 at a high rate of speed.
Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The search continues for two suspects who crashed a car into a Columbia liquor store early Monday morning. The Columbia Police Department says two men drove into the side of Arena Liquor on 2201 Ballenger Lane. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspects left the scene, but not before stealing $400 and The post Police continue search for two suspects following crash at Columbia liquor store appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
DONALD RAY DITTMER
Donald Ray Dittmer, 83, of Concordia, MO passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 12, 1939 in the Concordia area, Donald was the son of Walter and Mabel (Wehrs) Dittmer. After graduating from Concordia High School, Donald attended the University of Central Missouri (Central Missouri State College), earning a B.S.Ed. in 1961 and an M.A. in mathematics in 1962. He did graduate work at the University of Kansas before being hired in 1963 as an assistant professor of mathematics at Simpson College in Indianola, IA. Before becoming department chair in 1969, he did further graduate work during summers and a sabbatical at the University of Georgia, Rutgers University, and Oklahoma State University. After leaving Simpson in 1974, he worked for New York Life for a year. In 1975, Donald moved back to Concordia to become the area’s State Farm Insurance agent, and he retired from his agency in 2005.
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
KYTV
Sunrise Beach, Mo. authorities conducting manhunt for male suspect
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a male suspect. According to the Sunrise Beach Police Department, the manhunt is in the area of Hawk Lake and Buckhorn. Authorities say if you see the man, Dillion...
Judge denies owner’s request to return dogs to junk-filled Cass County property
A Cass County judge told an accused hoarder Thursday that he can't have his 29 dogs back on his property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri.
kmmo.com
SIDNEY ALSOP MCCLANAHAN
Sidney Alsop McClanahan passed away peacefully at home in Columbia, Missouri on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 89. Sid, as he was known, was born October 9, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of Sidney Boswell McClanahan and Mary Elizabeth Alsop McClanahan (Alsop & Graham Drug, Fayette).
kmmo.com
JEAN COULTER CLARK
Jean Coulter Clark, 94, of Fayette passed away January 11, 2023 at the Neighborhoods in Columbia. Jean was born September 15, 1928, in Tulsa, Oklahoma a daughter of Thomas Bennett Coulter and Eleanor Howard Coulter. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a auction clerk with Bruce Mohler Auction Company.
kmmo.com
PAUL TREYMAN RAPP
Paul Treyman Rapp, 76, of rural Slater, MO, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at The Living Center in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
EARL WILLIAM TWENTER
Earl William Twenter, 96, of Pilot Grove, MO passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. He was born March 29, 1926, at Meadow Brook farm in Clear Creek, MO, the son of Bernard T. and Rose (Larm) Twenter, who preceded him in death. On...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
