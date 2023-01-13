Donald Ray Dittmer, 83, of Concordia, MO passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 12, 1939 in the Concordia area, Donald was the son of Walter and Mabel (Wehrs) Dittmer. After graduating from Concordia High School, Donald attended the University of Central Missouri (Central Missouri State College), earning a B.S.Ed. in 1961 and an M.A. in mathematics in 1962. He did graduate work at the University of Kansas before being hired in 1963 as an assistant professor of mathematics at Simpson College in Indianola, IA. Before becoming department chair in 1969, he did further graduate work during summers and a sabbatical at the University of Georgia, Rutgers University, and Oklahoma State University. After leaving Simpson in 1974, he worked for New York Life for a year. In 1975, Donald moved back to Concordia to become the area’s State Farm Insurance agent, and he retired from his agency in 2005.

