Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite
Looking to progress through the Battle Pass quickly? Here's how to level up in Fortnite, fast. There are plenty of incentives to level up in Fortnite. Aside from it proving how dedicated you are to the game, the more you level up the Battle Pass the more cosmetics you'll unlock. Some of the biggest and the best items of each season can only be unlocked by reaching level 100.
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
Dead Space Remake Preorders Get Additional Free Game
Players who preorder the upcoming Dead Space remake will get an additional game for free.
How to Get Dead Space 2 for Free
Fans of the Dead Space franchise are able to grab themselves a free copy of Dead Space 2. Here's how.
IceManIsaac Claims Rifle Loadout is Better Than RPK Meta in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 player IceManIsaac has identified a rifle loadout that's better than the current meta RPK. Rifles are the go-to weapon on Al Mazrah, and the RPK specifically dominates the pick rate more than most other guns. Thanks to a large magazine, devastating power and its effectiveness at long range, it's no surprise that it's the top choice.
How to Get a Choice Band in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can purchase a Choice Band after completing the story at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza.
Warzone 2 PC Audio Trick "Feels Like Cheating"
Warzone player Metaphor has revealed a simple PC audio trick that allows players to pinpoint enemy locations. Listening out for your enemy isn't an underhanded practice. You could always hear the footsteps of your opponent when they're nearby, and it's been a standard across plenty of online multiplayer shooters. Audio cues received from movement, looting and more are key to staying at the top of your game.
When Does Jailbreak Happen in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 grants players a second chance at victory with its randomized Jailbreak feature. Although Warzone 2 introduced a new map, loadout system, and Gulag, the popular BR game can still enforce a Jailbreak to redeploy dead players into Al Mazrah. When a Jailbreak occurs, all downed players are brought back into the match without winning a Gulag, as long as they are actively spectating. The lucky players get to return to their squad for free.
Valorant Patch 6.0: Omen Smokes Nerfed
Valorant Patch 6.0 nerfed Omen's Dark Cover and eliminated his advantage over other controllers.
How Many People Play Fortnite in 2023? Chapter 4 Player Count
With Fortnite Chapter 4 well underway, is the Battle Royale still popular in 2023?. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has given players a variety of new features, weapons and more. Brand new locations and POIs have switched up the hot spots, while new weapon debuts have reworked the gun hierarchy.
Warzone 2 Mini Royale Explained
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a Mini Royale mode for players looking for a quicker, more action-packed battle royale. The release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded brought players a condensed BR experience with the Mini Royale mode. For the players who dislike the size of Al Mazrah and want to spend less time in a single match, Mini Royale is the perfect mode to explore.
Xbox Direct Showcase Coming This Month
A new report claims Xbox are set to hold a Developer Direct later this month, featuring new information on the brand's upcoming games.
When is Valorant Map Lotus Getting Added to Competitive?
The new Valorant map Lotus will be released on Jan. 10. Lotus will likely be disallowed from competitive until a couple weeks after its release.
Ubisoft Shares Update Following Skull and Bones Delay
Following the announcement that Skull and Bones would be delayed once again, Ubisoft have shared an update on the game's development.
Is Persona 4 Golden on Xbox Game Pass?
Persona 4 Golden is finally being released on modern consoles, but will it be available on Xbox Game Pass?
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
MTG Arena System Requirements: PC, Mac, Mobile
Magic: The Gathering Arena's system requirements for Windows PC, macOS, and mobile phones can be found here.
