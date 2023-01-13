Read full article on original website
Related
Food52
How to Make an Omelet, According to Pros
I like to think of myself as a capable home cook, but the perfect omelet remains elusive. And believe me, I’ve tried. I’ve attempted to make American diner-style omelets, much like the ones I ate in my college dining hall that came stuffed with gooey cheese, mushrooms, and spinach. I’ve followed the French techniques, cooking the eggs in a generous amount of butter until barely set. But, regardless of what I do, the omelet inevitably falls apart. What should resemble a fluffy cloud of eggs overcooks, breaks, or—in the worst cases—gets horribly stuck to the pan. What am I doing wrong? I decided to get to the bottom of this culinary mystery, once and for all.
Food52
16 Affordable Aldi Products to Snag This January
A new year means new obsessions with Aldi products that are making their grand debut on shelves this month. The discount grocery chain is no stranger to rolling out trendy foods and drinks that quickly develop cult-like followings, but January 2023 may feature its most impressive lineup yet. From snacks...
Food52
Cocoa Almond Oatmeal From Samantha Seneviratne
Making a quick batch of oatmeal each day can be a happy, steadying ritual. Finding the sticky pot still soaking in the sink at 6 p.m. is not. So food stylist and The Joys of Baking author Samantha Seneviratne switched to a nonstick skillet—a trick she picked up in a test kitchen at some point in her career, but really put to use when feeding her toddler, Arthur. Not only is the skillet much easier to clean, but the oats also cook down swifter and creamier, as they bubble down over a wider surface area.
Food52
A Genius Trick for Quicker, Creamier Oatmeal—With No Sticky Pot to Clean
The elevator pitch for the recipe is a really good one: With one little equipment swap, you can make a quicker, creamier bowl of oatmeal, and leave no stubborn pot soaking in the sink. This was how talented food stylist, author, and TV star Samantha Seneviratne hooked me at a...
Food52
Whole Wheat Spinach-Feta Tart
While savory tarts seem like an obvious choice for an hors d'oeuvre or appetizer, this recipe also makes a fabulous lunch served alongside a fresh salad, or even a nice breakfast for when entertaining a crowd. An impressively flaky whole wheat base gives a sturdy base to the creamy spinach...
Comments / 0