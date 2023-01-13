ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger called himself ‘devil’ in alleged SoundCloud rap

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAjYN_0kDta4tm00

Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger referred to himself as a “devil” in an angsty rap song he allegedly posted online.

“You are not my equal / You are evil but I’m devil,” the artist muses towards the end of “Rise up instrumental- test,” a track shared on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username “Exarr.”

In the wake of Kohberger’s arrest for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, internet sleuths pointed out the account is listed as belonging to a Bryan in Effort, Pa., the alleged killer’s hometown.

“Exarr” also matches the email Kohberger reportedly used to make cryptic posts on internet forums around the same period.

In the song, the voice alleged to be Kohberger’s laments about “the same thing that disrupts my life” and how “I’m stuck in the future but I’m never lookin’ at the f—kin’ present.”

During one particularly chilling bar, the amateur rapper says, “End your life you get no sequel / Leave your loved ones crying like some seagulls.”

“Don’t f—k with us,” the final lines warn. “You underestimate.”

In the week since Kohberger’s extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho, listeners have been quick to draw comparisons between the song’s morose lyrics and the grisly details of his alleged crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKhV5_0kDta4tm00
Bryan Kohberger in handcuffs in Pennsylvania on Jan. 3.
Paul Martinka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbZqR_0kDta4tm00
Kohberger is accused to stabbing to death four University of Idaho students, pictured above with their surviving housemates just hours before the killings.

“Bro is definitely saying he’s got issues,” one SoundCloud user commented on the song.

“The lyrics sound as though he’s predicting his furure [sic],” another wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uc560_0kDta4tm00
The house at 1122 King Road in Moscow, where four students were stabbed to death on Nov. 13.
Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

The melancholy rap also echoes Kohberger’s alleged posts on Tapatalk, a mental health forum, about his struggles with depression and visual snow syndrome, a neurological condition in which the sufferer’s vision is obscured by static.

“Nothing I do is enjoyable,” he reportedly wrote in 2011, when he was 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rzwxe_0kDta4tm00
Kohberger allegedly made cryptic posts about his mental health on internet forums in high school.
Courtesy Casey Arntz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2iLq_0kDta4tm00
The song was shared on SoundCloud 11 years ago.

“I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing. Can you relate?”

In another post, the same user boasted that he could do “whatever I want with little remorse.”

At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was a doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, just 15 minutes from the murder scene. He previously told a childhood friend that he hoped to counsel “high-profile offenders.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp3Fw_0kDta4tm00
Blood oozes out of the side of an off-campus home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death.
James Keivom

Though Kohberger’s defense previously said the Pennsylvania native was “eager to be exonerated,” he has not entered a plea for the four counts of murder and additional count of felony burglary.

At his brief hearing in Latah County court yesterday, he appeared stone-faced while waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing.

He is expected back in court on June 26.

