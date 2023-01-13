Read full article on original website
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Do you know this man? PAPD releases video of theft suspect at Lowe's
Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Police Department is releasing video and images of a man investigators say walked out of Lowe's and took two laser levels without paying for them. Police say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Lowe's, 8383 Memorial Boulevard. The suspect left in...
Indictment: Man accused of pulling gun on employee at Hamshire-Fannett High School
Jefferson County — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man on a charge of Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon in a Prohibited Place after witnesses allege he pulled a gun on an employee at Hamshire-Fannett High School. According to the indictment, at about 7:50 a.m. on December 16,...
One shot aimed at officers leads to three attempted capital murder charges
Newton County — We have new information to share about the shooting of Newton's police chief while he was helping with a forced eviction. L.C. Gosey Jr. and Betty Richards are both jailed in Newton County on charges linked to shots fired during the eviction. Gosey is jailed on one count of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer with bond at $1 million. The charge is linked to the shooting of Newton Police Chief Will Jackson.
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
Reaction to rash of auto burglaries in Fannett
FANNETT — One teen is in custody after a pursuit, but the investigation is ongoing to find the other suspects who broke into several cars in a Fannett neighborhood. Deputies showed up to Jonathan Court in Fannett around 3:30 Sunday morning. That's when they say a 15-year-old male Louisiana...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
Newton Police Chief returns to work for first day back following shooting
Newton — Newton Police Chief Will Jackson returned to work Wednesday, the first day back since he was shot while assisting on a forced eviction Saturday in the Call community in western Newton County. A bullet struck Chief Jackson in the back of his ballistic vest, leaving a nasty...
Two Busted With Drugs
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County CID and Patrol Divisions, and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant located at 790 W. Tram Road #52-A in Vidor. This search warrant was obtained following an investigation...
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
The Unsolved: Texas Ranger working 1999 Liberty County cold case of dismembered body found in ditch
Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is determined to bring justice for victims of unsolved crimes. His current focus is the cold case of a man’s torso that was discovered back in December 1999 in a roadside ditch on CR 622 in Liberty County. As a cold case investigator for the...
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
