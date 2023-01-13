ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Suspects facing multiple charges after chase in spray-painted vehicle with plates removed

Jasper County — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is providing new information about a chase involving a spray-painted vehicle with the license plates removed. Officers arrested Rhodie Day of Newton after a short pursuit January 5 when he is accused of fleeing from a Jasper County deputy on Bon Ami Road in Roganville. One of the occupants was released and the other, Tristan Dalgleish, was arrested on an unrelated Newton County warrant. There were multiple items in the vehicle, which was spray-painted and had the license plates removed.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Do you know this man? PAPD releases video of theft suspect at Lowe's

Port Arthur — The Port Arthur Police Department is releasing video and images of a man investigators say walked out of Lowe's and took two laser levels without paying for them. Police say it happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday at Lowe's, 8383 Memorial Boulevard. The suspect left in...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

One shot aimed at officers leads to three attempted capital murder charges

Newton County — We have new information to share about the shooting of Newton's police chief while he was helping with a forced eviction. L.C. Gosey Jr. and Betty Richards are both jailed in Newton County on charges linked to shots fired during the eviction. Gosey is jailed on one count of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer with bond at $1 million. The charge is linked to the shooting of Newton Police Chief Will Jackson.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Theft At Pilot Truck Stop

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Reaction to rash of auto burglaries in Fannett

FANNETT — One teen is in custody after a pursuit, but the investigation is ongoing to find the other suspects who broke into several cars in a Fannett neighborhood. Deputies showed up to Jonathan Court in Fannett around 3:30 Sunday morning. That's when they say a 15-year-old male Louisiana...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Two Busted With Drugs

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County CID and Patrol Divisions, and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant located at 790 W. Tram Road #52-A in Vidor. This search warrant was obtained following an investigation...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help in Two Vehicle Burglary Investigations in Sulphur. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating two vehicle burglaries in Sulphur. One vehicle burglary occurred in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Street between January 4 at noon and January 12 at 4:30 pm. The other vehicle burglary happened in the 400 block of W M Perkins Road between January 14 at 9 pm and January 15 at 10:30 am.
SULPHUR, LA

