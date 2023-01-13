Henrico husband and wife power couple win $1 million on Virginia Lottery raffle

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico residents Michael and Mechelle Anderson used to work together as Richmond City firefighters, and now, the power couple has an additional title to claim together: million-dollar lottery winners.

Michael Anderson decided to try his luck and bought a ticket for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. That decision would go on to win him and his wife a whopping $1 million.

“I had to look at it like five hundred times!” he told lottery officials as he described the moment he realized it was a winning ticket.

He bought ticket #443201 at the CVS at 9167 Staples Mill Road in Henrico. The winning ticket numbers were announced on New Year’s Day.

The Anderson’s winning ticket was one of five $1 million winners, the others were bought in Danville, Burke, Midlothian and Woodbridge.

Michael still works as a Richmond City firefighter and his wife Mechelle is retired.

