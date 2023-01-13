PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service at Girard College kicked off Monday at 9 a.m. The event is the oldest and largest in the country.In its 28th year, the event takes place mostly in person at the college after a surge of COVID-19 in 2022 prompted many activities to be held online.The event at the college is nothing new to the organizers. They have been doing this for decades. "We Celebrate Dr. King's life one day of the year but that should be a springboard for people to be involved in their communities...

