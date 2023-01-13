Read full article on original website
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
Atlas Obscura
The Scientist Bringing Fresh Fish Back to Philadelphia’s Underserved Neighborhoods
This article is republished from Hakai Magazine, an online publication about science and society in coastal ecosystems. Read more stories like this at hakaimagazine.com. Sometime in the 1970s, once a week every week, along the narrow streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fish truck came around. It came to neighborhoods of North and West Philly, their brick row houses one room wide, set tight against each other right along the sidewalks; some houses with a little grass and trees, some with concrete; some with porches, some just with steps on which people can sit and talk.
Philadelphia hosts oldest, largest MLK Day of Service event in the country
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 28th Annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service at Girard College kicked off Monday at 9 a.m. The event is the oldest and largest in the country.In its 28th year, the event takes place mostly in person at the college after a surge of COVID-19 in 2022 prompted many activities to be held online.The event at the college is nothing new to the organizers. They have been doing this for decades. "We Celebrate Dr. King's life one day of the year but that should be a springboard for people to be involved in their communities...
LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday and there are plenty of opportunities in the Philadelphia region to give back to the community. Annual tributes and commemorations of the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which began nationwide Friday, typically include a mix of politics, faith and community service. For this year's observance, the 38th since its federal recognition in 1986, a descendant of King hopes to spur progress by helping more Americans personalize the ongoing struggle for racial equity and harmony. Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights icon, said...
Stepping into a world of service: Pennsylvania elected officials volunteer at Philly nonprofit in honor of MLK weekend
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis traded their suits for aprons Sunday to lend a hand at Vetri Community Partnership’s day of service on Spring Garden and N. 10th Streets.
Philly mayoral candidates talk Black economic opportunities at candidate forum
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. Nearly a dozen people are running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor, including multiple former City Council members, a pastor, and a grocery store magnate. On Sunday night, the...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Has Innovative Plan for Shuttered Center City Store
Wawa plans to open a technology hub at the site of one of its recently shuttered Center City locations, CEO Chris Gheysens said, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Gheysens made the announcement Friday during a panel discussion at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's 2023 Economic Outlook event....
wdiy.org
College of Physicians Formally Apologizes to Holmesburg Prison Experiment Survivors, Families
The College of Physicians of Philadelphia issued a formal apology Wednesday to people who were incarcerated at the former Holmesburg Prison in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. At the time, people there became the subjects of medical scientific experimentations that were later deemed morally and ethically wrong. WHYY’s Nicole Leonard reports.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 2209 North Broad Street Near Temple University in North Philadelphia
A recent Philly YIMBY site visit has noted that construction work is complete at a five-story, 21-unit condominium building at 2209 North Broad Street, near Temple University in North Philadelphia, has revealed significant construction progress. The development is situated on the east side of the block between West Susquehanna and Dauphin Avenue a block north of the Temple campus. Designed by KCA Design Associates, the structure will feature ground-floor retail, a cellar, elevator service, seven bicycle parking spaces, and a roof deck. Permits list Golden Rule LLC as the owner, V2 Properties Construction Management as the contractor, and a construction cost of $2.5 million.
How to get involved in MLK Day events in the Philadelphia suburbs
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Students from middle and high schools across Bucks and Montgomery counties will meet to talk about issues around “race, discrimination, and intolerance” at a special summit on Sunday.
rew-online.com
Landmark Properties to Develop The Mark Philadelphia
Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Bucks County Community College Receives Donation from Major Company, Uses Funds for Job Opportunities
The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects. Bucks County Community College recently received a major donation from a nearby company, which will be used to benefit the community. The Estée Lauder Companies recently donated $200,000 to Bucks County Community College, a public community college located...
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org
Mayors (Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia mayoralty, almost as old as the city itself, has changed markedly since its inception. When the post was created in the eighteenth century, citizens put up their own money in order to avoid having to serve. By the early 2000s, in contrast, candidates and supportive political action committees poured millions into mayoral elections. Tracing the office’s transformation offers insights into the social makeup of municipal politics, battles between party regulars and reformers, and long fights over the rightful place of executive authority in city government.
Phillymag.com
New Superintendent Tony Watlington Is Here to Transform Philly Schools
His goal is downright audacious: to transform the city’s beleaguered school district into the fastest-improving urban district in the country. If you think he’s got no chance, you’ve obviously never met Tony Watlington. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
Villanova University Is Now the Permanent Steward of MLK’s ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech
Villanova University is now the permanent steward of the original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, writes Jackie Thomas for The Villanovan. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue made the announcement on Aug. 27, 2021, on the eve of the speech’s 58th anniversary.
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
philasun.com
New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s
ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
"Great neighborhood store": Fishtown grocer's vision for store leads to national recognition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Fishtown grocery store operator may have cracked the code to owning one of the best places to grocery shop. "It's a great culture," John Hallinan said. "Without the people, you could not do it. The people are everything, that's the employees and customers." John Hallinan is the owner of The Richmond Shops IGA and was recently named one of IGA's 2023 Retailers of the Year. As part of the Independent Grocers Alliance, The Richmond Shops is a part of a franchise of stores that are owned separately from the brand -- unlike grocery chains. Hallinan bought The Richmond Shops...
Fatal car crash at Temple's Health and Science Center campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly crash, involving a sports car, happened on the Health and Science Center campus of Temple University on Monday morning. The driver crashed at Broad and Ontario Streets shortly after midnight and ended up on the sidewalk, police say.Authorities say the driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.Police say the driver was likely speeding.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and PW grad to appear in national touring musical
Colin Mash, a 21-year-old Conshohocken native and 2020 graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is set to appear in a nationally touring musical titled Hits! The Musical. Locally, Mash has performed with Plymouth Whitemarsh’s Colonial Players and the Methacton Community Theater. He won a BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Award for his portrayal of Lucas Beineke in The Addams Family with the Methacton Community Theater.
