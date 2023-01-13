Read full article on original website
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
