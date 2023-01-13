NEW YORK -- What would've been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday was celebrated at a service Sunday at the city's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.It was also the first year the church did so following the death of its beloved pastor, the Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts.The three words "We shall overcome" reverberated within the walls of Abyssinian Baptist Church, decades after Dr. King's death."This is what we are called to do, to give life, to give meaning, and to see the embodiment of that phrase, 'We shall overcome,'" renowned writer and author Dr. Jelani Cobb said.READ MORE: Rep....

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO