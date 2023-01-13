ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Shore News Network

New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams

Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video

He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Colorized Video Shows New York City and Third Ave El in 1950s

I colorized, restored and created a sound design for this video of New York 1955, Third Avenue Elevated (sometimes abbreviated to Third Avenue El) was an overhead subway line in the borough of Manhattan, New York City. The original design for the line was developed by the New York Elevated Railroad Company, which also operated the IRT Ninth Avenue Line, and was incorporated into the Manhattan Railway Company on May 20, 1879.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Abdul Ghani

New Year, New Budget: New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a $102.7 billion preliminary budget

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a preliminary budget proposal totaling $102.7 billion for the next fiscal year 2024. But if the still-ongoing disagreement between the administration and City Council over the budget for the current year is any indication, this forthcoming budget will see additional opposition from an emboldened council to the mayor's plan for guiding the city through some difficult budgetary terrain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

MLK Jr., Rev. Calvin Butts remembered at Abyssinian Baptist Church

NEW YORK -- What would've been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday was celebrated at a service Sunday at the city's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.It was also the first year the church did so following the death of its beloved pastor, the Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts.The three words "We shall overcome" reverberated within the walls of Abyssinian Baptist Church, decades after Dr. King's death."This is what we are called to do, to give life, to give meaning, and to see the embodiment of that phrase, 'We shall overcome,'" renowned writer and author Dr. Jelani Cobb said.READ MORE: Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

