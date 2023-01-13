ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Zoo closes after leopard escapes its enclosure

By Natalie O'Neill, MaryAnn Martinez
 3 days ago

They can’t spot her!

A clouded leopard named Nova escaped from its enclosure at the Dallas Zoo and was on the prowl Friday — prompting the animal park to close as police rushed to find her, officials said Friday.

“Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding,” the zoo said in a tweet Friday morning . “Our focus right now is on locating the animal.”

Zoo officials declared a “code blue” to signal a “non-dangerous animal” had broken free from its habitat after a staffer discovered the feckless feline missing early Friday.

As the wild chase unfolded, officers were “onsite assisting with the search efforts,” according to the zoo, which offered no other immediate information but said it would continue to post updates.

A clouded leopard escaped from the Dallas Zoo on Friday.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The zoo closed Friday as cops responded.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Clouded leopards, which are native to Southeast Asia, can grow up to 50 pounds and 4 feet long with sharp, dexterous paws for gripping branches, according to the National Zoo’s website .

They can be aggressive with each other but are generally social in captivity and have rarely, if ever, harmed humans in that setting.

It’s not the first time the Dallas Zoo had to scramble to catch a tenant that escaped from an enclosure, according to the Dallas Morning News .

A charging gorilla was killed by cops in 2004 after it escaped from the zoo and injured three people, including a toddler, who was bitten on his head and chest and thrown against a wall.

Silence DoGood

Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal Investigation

A clouded leopard named Nova that went missing from its Dallas Zoo exhibit has been found safe after someone intentionally created a tear in its enclosure. Fox 4 reports the animal was found on zoo grounds in a tree near its original habitat and was not hurt, but will be evaluated by a vet. Police are launching a criminal investigation into the incident. The zoo found a tear in the outer mesh that surrounds the habitat and considers it suspicious.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off.  "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Found Dallas Zoo Leopard Back on Habitat Saturday

The Dallas Zoo says a clouded leopard reported missing from her habitat Friday morning has been found uninjured on zoo property amid an ongoing investigation by Dallas Police into whether the animal's habitat was intentionally damaged. "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo...
DALLAS, TX
