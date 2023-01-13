Read full article on original website
Related
Rio Ferdinand names the striker he wants Man Utd to sign this summer
Former Manchester United defender and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has revealed who he'd like to see his old club sign in the summer transfer window.
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: Player ratings as Red Devils earn comeback derby win
Match report and player ratings from Manchester United's Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Why Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty for Fulham didn't stand against Newcastle
A look at why Aleksandar Mitrovic's Premier League penalty for Fulham against Newcastle was disallowed
Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Bees climb to 8th in Premier League table
Brentford's remarkable second Premier League season continued with a routine 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mudryk watches Blues seal deserved win
Match report & player ratings from Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola admits concerns about Erling Haaland involvement
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have to find a way to involve Erling Haaland more in games.
Bruno Fernandes explains why he hesitated before signing new Man Utd contract
Bruno Fernandes explains why he didn't immediately sign a new Man Utd contract last season despite huge pay increase.
Pep Guardiola clarifies comments on not caring about Premier League after derby defeat
Pep Guardiola has elaborated on his claims that he no longer cares about the Premier League.
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Graham Potter reveals excitement towards Mykhaylo Mudryk signing
Graham Potter reveals his excitement towards Chelsea's signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk.
League One play-offs 2023: Fixtures, dates & teams in contention
Here's everything you need to know about the League One play-offs.
Gonzalo Pineda hints at Atlanta United transfers & addresses Josef Martinez future
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has revealed the club plans to add 'at least three players' ahead of the new MLS season. Pineda is looking to guide the Five Stripes back into the MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out for the second time in three years in 2022. However,...
Antonio Conte vs Mikel Arteta: Complete H2H record
Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta have done battle twice.
Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool's loss at Brighton is the worst of his career
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his concern for the club's current state after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest complete signing of Danilo from Palmeiras
Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Danilo from Palmeiras on a deal running until 2029.
Pep Guardiola: 'I don't care about the Premier League & Carabao Cup'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he 'doesn't care about the Premier League and Carabao Cup' after Saturday's late 2-1 loss to Manchester United.
Man Utd vs Liverpool: Even minimal WSL history doesn't diminish rivalry
Man Utd vs Liverpool is still fairly new to the WSL but that it doesn't lessen the historic rivalry between the clubs.
Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Tottenham fan following north London derby
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a Spurs fan following Sunday's north London derby.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid - Supercopa de Espana final
Barcelona's predicted lineup for their Supercopa de Espana final against Real Madrid
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0