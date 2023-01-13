Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off of Hwy 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere," a company news release stated. "This is our first of many restaurant openings this year taking place as we continue to expand in the next few years."

CONROE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO