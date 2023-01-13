ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Community Impact Houston

8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023

A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages

The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023

Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
SEABROOK, TX
Community Impact Houston

2 developments to near completion in Friendswood

The Albritton is expected to be completed in 2024. (Rendering courtesy Tannos Development Group) Work will move forward in 2023 on two developments in Friendswood by the Friendswood-based construction company Tannos Development Group. The 1715 Project, a 107,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently under construction and will be ready for...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects

Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Freebirds World Burrito opens second Conroe location on Hwy. 242

Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off of Hwy 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere," a company news release stated. "This is our first of many restaurant openings this year taking place as we continue to expand in the next few years."
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Latest community data shows slight shift in local race demographics

Pearland and Friendswood both have comparable demographics in 2021 to the 2020 census survey. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of the race and ethnicity demographics in the Pearland and Friendswood communities in 2021.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Landmark Bay Area projects seek federal support through The Coastal Texas Program

Proposed site of the Texas Coastal Barrier between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Jamaal Ellis, J.Vince Photography/Community Impact) Expansive Bay Area construction projects, one aiming to protect the Gulf Coast from storm surge and the other widening the Port of Houston, are looking to the federal government for financial support to stay on schedule.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chamber pursues management district on FM 1960

Since October 2021, the HNWCC has been meeting with utility districts along FM 1960 concerning a $3.9 million contract with the Precinct 4 constable’s office for full-time patrol services along the corridor. (Kim Giannetti/Community Impact Newspaper) In hopes of targeting crime along FM 1960 between Cutten and Cali/Hafer roads,...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy