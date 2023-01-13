Read full article on original website
Latest updates on Spring, Klein 2023 transportation projects
Construction on a project to expand the F-2 segment of the Grand Parkway is expected to begin this fall, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious about what constructions might affect your morning commute in 2023? Read down below for project details, cost, timeline...
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
Sugar Land approves $9.4M smart meter water project
The city of Sugar Land is expected to roll out a smart metering program over the next two years. (Courtesy Pexels) Following in line with nearby cities, Sugar Land has approved a $9.4 million water metering upgrade across the city. The project, which was approved at the Jan. 17 City...
Oak Ridge North looks to Plaza District development ahead of Robinson Road project
As Oak Ridge North prepares to break ground on Robinson Road for a realignment project 20 years in the making, city officials are looking at how it could shape the city into a destination. Debris clearing for a $6 million project to align Hanna and Robinson roads was completed in...
The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages
The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM...
Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
See what openings are planned for 2023 at Montrose Collective as project nears full occupancy
Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected to open at the site in 2023, including an Ireland-based med spa, a health-focused cafe and a raw bar. (Courtesy Radom Capital) Officials with the Montrose Collective mixed-use development announced Jan. 10 several new tenants expected...
2 developments to near completion in Friendswood
The Albritton is expected to be completed in 2024. (Rendering courtesy Tannos Development Group) Work will move forward in 2023 on two developments in Friendswood by the Friendswood-based construction company Tannos Development Group. The 1715 Project, a 107,000-square-foot medical office building, is currently under construction and will be ready for...
Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects
Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
Spring-area task force to target flood mitigation along Cypress Creek in 2023 with drainage district
The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force—which formed in 2019, according to Wilkerson—initially announced the proposed Cypress Creek drainage district in May. (Designed by Ronald Winters) The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force is hoping to speed up flood mitigation efforts along Cypress Creek by creating a drainage district by...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
Freebirds World Burrito opens second Conroe location on Hwy. 242
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off of Hwy 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere," a company news release stated. "This is our first of many restaurant openings this year taking place as we continue to expand in the next few years."
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
Mason jar sundaes, waffles: 4 businesses coming soon to The Woodlands area
Graze Craze is slated to open in The Woodlands area in early February. (Courtesy Graze Craze) Graze Craze, Surreal Creamery, Sugaring NY and Dolly Llama are slated to open in The Woodlands area in 2023. 1. A Dolly Llama location is under construction at Metropark Square, according to Daniel Moon...
Randall Davis Co. breaks ground on luxury midrise in River Oaks
Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston, the development will draw inspiration from London's Chelsea neighborhood. (Rendering courtesy Sanders Studios) Randall Davis Co., a Houston-based real estate developer, broke ground Jan. 10 on London House, a new luxury midrise project overlooking River Oaks. Located at 2323 San Felipe St., Houston,...
Latest community data shows slight shift in local race demographics
Pearland and Friendswood both have comparable demographics in 2021 to the 2020 census survey. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of the race and ethnicity demographics in the Pearland and Friendswood communities in 2021.
Landmark Bay Area projects seek federal support through The Coastal Texas Program
Proposed site of the Texas Coastal Barrier between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula on Saturday, December 17, 2022. (Jamaal Ellis, J.Vince Photography/Community Impact) Expansive Bay Area construction projects, one aiming to protect the Gulf Coast from storm surge and the other widening the Port of Houston, are looking to the federal government for financial support to stay on schedule.
Chamber pursues management district on FM 1960
Since October 2021, the HNWCC has been meeting with utility districts along FM 1960 concerning a $3.9 million contract with the Precinct 4 constable’s office for full-time patrol services along the corridor. (Kim Giannetti/Community Impact Newspaper) In hopes of targeting crime along FM 1960 between Cutten and Cali/Hafer roads,...
