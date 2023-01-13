Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Josephine Brandon
Josephine Brandon, 65, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 9, 1958, to Booker T. Brandon and Thelma Hardaway. Josephine attended the Greater Morning Star Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and listening to music. She also liked being outdoors fishing or Barbecuing.
whiterivernow.com
Sharp County Sheriff’s Department to upgrade radio equipment
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department will be upgrading equipment to help convert its current radio system to digital. According to a story by Region 8 News’ Hayden Savage, Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says the upgrade will be possible through the American Rescue Act. “We had to convert...
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Alice Erlene Sanders Carter
Alice Erlene Sanders Carter passed January 14, 2023, at The Blossoms in Mountain View. She was 90. She was born October 31, 1932, to Raymond and Mary Sanders in Stone County, Arkansas, in the same house which was born her brothers and her mother, and which her grandfather had built.
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with service and community luncheon
Lyon College is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service and community luncheon today on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Rd., Batesville. The public is invited to the free event. All students, clubs and organizations, Scots athletics teams, and faculty...
Kait 8
Local house fire on Friday the 13th
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property. The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m. According to...
Kait 8
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12. During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board. Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills. Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio. That issue...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Charles R. Brown
Charles R. Brown, 88, of Batesville passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Batesville. He was born May 12, 1934, in Floral to Jack and Dorothy Brown. He was a farmer and a member of the Sidney Baptist Church and a long-term member and deacon of Floral Baptist Church. He enjoyed remote control airplanes, which he spent many hours flying and rebuilding them. He also enjoyed wildlife photography, mowing his yard with his Bad Boy mower and spending time with his family.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
Kait 8
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle. Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters. A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at...
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Billy Wayne Leonard
Billy Wayne Leonard, 91, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Batesville. He was born July 26, 1931, in Salado to Ralph and Dishie Mae Varnell Leonard. He was a cattle farmer and owner of Leonard Equipment. He was a member of the Moorefield United Methodist Church. He also worked at the sale barn in Batesville for many years. He loved to buy, sell and trade.
Kait 8
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) – A 33-year-old Evening Shade man is behind bars after telling deputies he cut and stole electrical wiring inside a chicken house. Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6. According to an affidavit, they responded to...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported early Tuesday
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake in Northeast Arkansas early Tuesday morning. The USGS reported the magnitude 1.8 quake struck at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 10. It had a depth of 15 kilometers. It was located 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne and about...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
