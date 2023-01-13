Read full article on original website
Family Valentine’s Day Events in Metro Detroit: 2023 Ultimate Guide to Valentine’s Things-To-Do Near Me
We have a bunch of events listed below for Valentine’s Day in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties for your family! If you are looking for some date night ideas, check our our Biggest Guide to Cool, Fun, & Original Date Night Ideas in Metro Detroit or some other Date Night Ideas we have.
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
Morning 4: Investigation underway after mother, 2 children found dead -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating. A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking...
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
Valentine’s Day in Metro Detroit: Unique, Romantic & Fun Date Night Ideas
Spend Valentine’s day with your special someone and make it memorable! Why do the same old, same old? We’ve put together a list of more than 80 fun, ordinary and out-of-the-ordinary date night ideas in Metro Detroit that you can do to make your date truly memorable. Metro...
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
As Belle Isle becomes more popular, park officials want to hear from you on how to improve transportation on the island
As Detroit’s Belle Isle continues to see a growing number of visitors – more than 5 million last year – officials want to hear what they can do to improve transportation on the island.
One person killed, another injured after struck by vehicle in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks. An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further Redevelopment
The new entity will be utilized for mixed-use purposes. Retail is said to be part of the long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ShoppingCenters.com, DetroitNews.com, and Freeport.com.
Where to Shop for Houseplants in Metro Detroit
It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, which means we have several months before we get into warmer weather and a chance to care for and enjoy our outdoor gardens. One way to help bridge the gap — and keep your green thumb in shape — is by adding houseplants to your interior decor.
New Choco Town Detroit Experience 2023 in Troy
Calling all chocolate lovers, if you are looking for an amazing immersive experience, then you won’t want to Miss the Choco Town Experience coming to Troy this year. Take a trip to Choco Town, an immersive, chocolate-filled experience, this spring. Dates: Beginning March 16th, 2023 to April 23rd, 2023...
Donor gives $500K to Detroit dog shelter that was broken into
To keep these dogs safe, until they're hopefully adopted, Jones says they're hoping more people will donate and they'll be able to reach a $1,000,000 goal by Spring 2023 to build a new shelter.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know
DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
Unidentified: Young woman found shot in head, buried in Washtenaw County 38 years ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – She was shot in the head and found buried in Washtenaw County. Police still don’t know who she is or who killed her 38 years after her body was discovered. Washtenaw County Jane Doe is believed to have died in 1984. Her body was...
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
