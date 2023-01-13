ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

CBS Detroit

One person killed, another injured after struck by vehicle in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks. An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Where to Shop for Houseplants in Metro Detroit

It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, which means we have several months before we get into warmer weather and a chance to care for and enjoy our outdoor gardens. One way to help bridge the gap — and keep your green thumb in shape — is by adding houseplants to your interior decor.
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

New Choco Town Detroit Experience 2023 in Troy

Calling all chocolate lovers, if you are looking for an amazing immersive experience, then you won’t want to Miss the Choco Town Experience coming to Troy this year. Take a trip to Choco Town, an immersive, chocolate-filled experience, this spring. Dates: Beginning March 16th, 2023 to April 23rd, 2023...
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI

