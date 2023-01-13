ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clay Township woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday in St. Clair County.According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 9:08 p.m. in the area of Starvile and Shea roads. Authorities say a 70-year-old man from Armada was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion when he struck two people.A 27-year-old man from Bloomfield sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies say the driver and his 69-year-old female passenger stayed at the scene and called 911.Authorities say the roadway is unlit in that area with no sidewalks. An investigation is ongoing. Chemical tests are pending.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO