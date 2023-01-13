Read full article on original website
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police and a fire that occurred at the location of his arrest. On Monday, 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a building on 37th Place in the Southeast section. Firefighters were called in as a result of a fire that started during the standoff. No one was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced. Because of the standoff, the building had to be secured before firefighters could put out the fire. Holley was charged with the second-degree murder of 53-year-old James The post D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Teens Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Surveillance
WASHINGTON, D.C – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of L street in Northwest D.C. Friday night. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the suspect went into a business, displayed a handgun, and took money from a register by gunpoint. The suspect then quickly left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Surveillance appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Man faces murder charge after Southeast DC standoff, fire
A homicide suspect is in custody following an armed standoff and fire in a Southeast D.C. residence on Monday afternoon. D.C. police said Tuesday that the body of 53-year-old James Brooks, of no fixed address, was recovered from the 200 block of 37th Street SE around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Brooks was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and died at the scene.
Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department have arrested a suspect who shot another man multiple times near a park in downtown Dundalk. The suspect’s identity was not released at this time. At around 5:30 pm on Monday, police officers arrived at the scene on Shipping Place to find a man in his thirties shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning. One man did not survive. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of 15th Place. Shortly before 1 am, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the sound of gunshots. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. 34-year-old Renando Griffin of D.C. died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released at this time. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Two Shot, 34-Year-Old Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
Police: Man wanted for bank robbery in Gaithersburg, Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a bank in Gaithersburg Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a Bank of America, located on North Frederick Avenue, around 3:36 p.m. after a report of a robbery.
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
