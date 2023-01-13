Read full article on original website
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police and a fire that occurred at the location of his arrest. On Monday, 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a building on 37th Place in the Southeast section. Firefighters were called in as a result of a fire that started during the standoff. No one was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced. Because of the standoff, the building had to be secured before firefighters could put out the fire. Holley was charged with the second-degree murder of 53-year-old James The post D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking Gaithersburg bank robbery suspect
GAITHERSBURG, MD – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gaithersburg on Tuesday, telling bank employees he was armed while demanding money. Today, detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the Bank of America for a report of a bank robbery that had just occurred. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect entered the bank, implied he had a firearm, stole an undisclosed amount of money and left The post Police seeking Gaithersburg bank robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies
HYATTSVILLE, MD – Three people were charged for multiple armed robberies of taxicab drivers in the Hyattsville area. One of those charged was a 15-year-old male. 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez were both arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies of independent taxi service drivers in the Langley Park area. The suspects are “These two suspects are linked to five armed robberies of victims who were operating as independent taxi drivers at the time,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said. “These crimes occurred in the Langley Park area from December 12, 2022, until January 2, 2023. Both The post Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department have arrested a suspect who shot another man multiple times near a park in downtown Dundalk. The suspect’s identity was not released at this time. At around 5:30 pm on Monday, police officers arrived at the scene on Shipping Place to find a man in his thirties shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting
A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 2 teens arrested in armed Prince George's County carjacking
SUITLAND, Md. — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking Tuesday in Prince George's County, Maryland, police say. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of a carjacking, across from Suitland Tire shop.
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’
Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for murder after barricade, fire in Southeast
The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now charged with murder. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
NBC Washington
Georgia Avenue Block Sees Two Shootings Over MLK Weekend
Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just days apart at the same intersection in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue near Morton Street NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday, D.C. police said. The victim was taken to the...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location. There, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital and was breathing and conscious. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
Woman stabbed and killed in Laurel
LAUREL, MD – A 33-year-old woman was stabbed and killed outside a home in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel Saturday night. At around 9:30 pm, police officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley of Laurel dead when t hey arrived to perform a welfare check. Dudley was stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have identified a suspect and are currently working the State Attorney’s Office to proceed with charges. The suspect was not identified. The post Woman stabbed and killed in Laurel appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
