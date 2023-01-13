WASHINGTON, D.C. – A murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police and a fire that occurred at the location of his arrest. On Monday, 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a building on 37th Place in the Southeast section. Firefighters were called in as a result of a fire that started during the standoff. No one was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced. Because of the standoff, the building had to be secured before firefighters could put out the fire. Holley was charged with the second-degree murder of 53-year-old James The post D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO