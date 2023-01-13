A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said. The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said. He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said. That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said. No arrests have been made.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO