40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

New Year’s Day double stabbing suspect arrested in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 52-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection with a double stabbing he committed on New Year’s Day in the Bronx. Shortly after the New Year, at 3:54 am, Ira Shane is alleged to have stabbed a man and woman in the area of 1850 Grand Concourse in the Bronx. Police officers at the scene learned that a 63-year-old man with stab wounds to the chest and a 38-year-old woman also with stab wounds was taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The man was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as The post New Year’s Day double stabbing suspect arrested in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx, and police are asking the public for assistance. Detectives with the 44th Precinct are searching for 12-year-old Jadore Henry. Family members reported that Jadore was last seen on Tuesday at around 7 am. After leaving her Nelson Avenue home, she has not returned. She is described as being approximately 5’4″ tall, weighing 125 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last observed wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers. 1 The post 12-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – A Brooklyn man was arrested during a routine traffic stop after officers realized he was driving a car reported stolen out of Staten Island. On Friday, police arrested Makan Traore while driving a stolen vehicle. “Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office conducted a traffic stop of a suspected stolen vehicle traveling through Bergen County,” the BCPO said in a statement. “Detectives were able to confirm that the vehicle was reported stolen from Staten Island on December 26, 2022, and the driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as Makan Traore.” The post Bronx man found in stolen vehicle in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident that took place on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday. At around 11:10 am, the 20-year-old woman boarded the B82 MTA bus at Kings Highway and Avenue 8. Later, as the bus traveled in the area of Bay Parkway and Kings Highway, she was approached by a male suspect who forcibly grabbed her buttocks over her clothing. The woman asked the man not to touch her. He got off the bus at the Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway bus stop. No injuries were reported The post Police investigating Brooklyn bus groping incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn man charged with murder for fatal stabbing

NEW YORK, NY – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of Nessim Sahalon, 30, that stemmed from an argument inside a Marine Park barbershop. Police said Sahalon and Ansel Payano got into an argument inside the barbershop near Avenue O in Marine Park. The fight was taken outside and at one point, Payano, 34, pulled a knife and stabbed Sahalon outside a neighboring bar. Police responded to the January 10th incident at around 8 pm. Sahalon was unresponsive and unconscious with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings The post Brooklyn man charged with murder for fatal stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a brutal stabbing incident that ended with two teens being rushed to local hospitals for treatment on Tuesday. The suspects wanted in connection with this attack are estimated to be between 14 and 17 years of age. According to the New York City Police Department, officers arrived at the scene located on the corner of 34th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard at around 9:10 am. When they arrived, police found two 17-year-old male victims. One victim had multiple stab wounds across the body. The second victim, also a 17-year-old The post Two teens stabbed by multiple suspects in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC smoke shop worker shot after kicking out rowdy crew, cops say

A worker at a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop was shot when he booted a rowdy crew out of his store early Wednesday, authorities said.  The employee was inside the Smoke City shop on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street around midnight when a group of disorderly men entered, cops said.  He kicked the group out of the store, concerned that they might steal something, police said.  That sparked a fight outside the store – that ended with one of the rowdy bunch shooting the worker in the leg, cops said.  He was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  The crew then took off — at least one of them on a scooter, police sources said.  No arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops

Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday.  Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said.  The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers.  Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident

NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

