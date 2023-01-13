ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery Village, MD

Shore News Network

Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies

HYATTSVILLE, MD – Three people were charged for multiple armed robberies of taxicab drivers in the Hyattsville area. One of those charged was a 15-year-old male. 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez were both arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies of independent taxi service drivers in the Langley Park area. The suspects are “These two suspects are linked to five armed robberies of victims who were operating as independent taxi drivers at the time,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said. “These crimes occurred in the Langley Park area from December 12, 2022, until January 2, 2023. Both The post Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department have arrested a suspect who shot another man multiple times near a park in downtown Dundalk. The suspect’s identity was not released at this time. At around 5:30 pm on Monday, police officers arrived at the scene on Shipping Place to find a man in his thirties shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police and a fire that occurred at the location of his arrest. On Monday, 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a building on 37th Place in the Southeast section. Firefighters were called in as a result of a fire that started during the standoff. No one was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced. Because of the standoff, the building had to be secured before firefighters could put out the fire. Holley was charged with the second-degree murder of 53-year-old James The post D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Leaves One Dead

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Rockville, Md. (BW)- A single-vehicle accident in Rockville Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead. The crash ocurred around 3 p.m. in the area of W Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard in Montgomery County. Police say that the driver was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
ODENTON, MD
