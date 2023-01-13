Read full article on original website
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies
HYATTSVILLE, MD – Three people were charged for multiple armed robberies of taxicab drivers in the Hyattsville area. One of those charged was a 15-year-old male. 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez were both arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies of independent taxi service drivers in the Langley Park area. The suspects are “These two suspects are linked to five armed robberies of victims who were operating as independent taxi drivers at the time,” the Prince George’s County Police Department said. “These crimes occurred in the Langley Park area from December 12, 2022, until January 2, 2023. Both The post Three charged, including 15-year-old for multiple armed taxi cab robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
Woman dead in DC triple shooting, injured teen to be charged for gun possession
UPDATE 10:42 p.m. 1/17 — Police confirmed that the woman who was hit in the shooting died. They said that they believe she was an unintended target. The teen and the man, who police said they believe were the intended targets, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said that they will be […]
Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department have arrested a suspect who shot another man multiple times near a park in downtown Dundalk. The suspect’s identity was not released at this time. At around 5:30 pm on Monday, police officers arrived at the scene on Shipping Place to find a man in his thirties shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Suspect arrested in Monday shooting in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A murder suspect is in custody after a standoff with police and a fire that occurred at the location of his arrest. On Monday, 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a building on 37th Place in the Southeast section. Firefighters were called in as a result of a fire that started during the standoff. No one was injured in the fire, but several residents were displaced. Because of the standoff, the building had to be secured before firefighters could put out the fire. Holley was charged with the second-degree murder of 53-year-old James The post D.C. Murder Suspect In Custody After Barricade and Fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Theft from Delivery Truck; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a theft from a delivery vehicle that occurred on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him. At approximately 12:08 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the 7500 block of Old Georgetown Road for the report of a theft from a delivery truck.
D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized
WASHINGTON, D.C – One man was injured in a shooting that took place Monday evening in Northwest, D.C. The shooting happened at the 3300 Block of Georgia Avenue. Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle. Shortly after 6 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department Fourth District arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby cameras caught the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police The post D.C. Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
wfmd.com
Single-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Leaves One Dead
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. Rockville, Md. (BW)- A single-vehicle accident in Rockville Tuesday afternoon has left one man dead. The crash ocurred around 3 p.m. in the area of W Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Boulevard in Montgomery County. Police say that the driver was...
59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man died as a result of multiple puncture wounds in Southeast D.C. late Monday night. This incident happened at the 1500 Block of 19th Street. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the stabbing. Just before midnight Monday night police were called to the location to investigate the report of an unconscious male. Police found 59-year-old Raymond Johnson of D.C. suffering from multiple stab wounds. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 59-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
NBC Washington
Homicide Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade at Southeast DC Apartment
A man accused of a homicide that resulted in a police barricade and a fire at a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday served time in connection with an arson that killed an infant in Prince George's County 30 years ago. The incident began Monday afternoon when homicide detectives were looking for...
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Muncaster Mill Road Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred the morning of Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill. At approximately 7:23 a.m., Montgomery County Police...
