ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless

The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Madison County NAACP hosts annual March for the Homeless. The march begins at 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Morning weather forecast: 1/16/23. The FOX 56 Weather...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Driver in stolen car hits multiple Lexington police cruisers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Monday, someone in a suspected stolen car took Lexington police on a multicounty chase. Lexington police said the Georgetown Police Department told them Monday morning they were looking for a wanted person driving a stolen car through Lexington. Using the flock license plate readers, police were able to find the suspect on Georgetown Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman injured, man charged following shooting on Gerald Drive in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gerald Drive and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Flu, COVID case updates

Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Updates on Fayette County Flu and COVID cases. Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosts 29th MLK Unity Breakfast …. The city of Lexington has been honoring the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. for 50 years. One long-standing tradition of the city's festivities includes the brothers of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity hosting their annual Unity Breakfast Celebration.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 person seriously injured after Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexwrecks said all roads are open again as of 9 p.m. Monday. Police said the wreck was caused after a car hit another car and then crossed the center line hitting a third oncoming car. The wreck seriously injured one person, but everyone else is expected to be okay.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Police looking for suspects after two men shot in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot early Monday morning in the Portland neighborhood. LMPD says 1st Division Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway around 2:30 a.m., according to a news release from an LMPD spokesperson. That's where officers found the two men with gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Benefit held for Garrard Co. boy injured in a fire last year

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The community of Winchester is coming together for a little boy injured in a fire last April. Aiden Hensley, who is 10 years old, was pulled from a burning camper in Garrard County, where he and his mom lived. Hensley and his mother had serious burns,...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. Fayette County Democratic Party holds winter clothing …. The Fayette County Democratic Party holds a winter clothing drive. Jessamine County honors...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy