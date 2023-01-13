ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Chase suspect faces aggravated assault charges

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0crxGS_0kDtXmuy00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that the man who led them on a dangerous chase Thursday and tried to swim to freedom in a retention pond is facing multiple charges.

Authorities said James Henry Lee III was driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Georgia with tags that were stolen from Florida Thursday. They added that when deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, Lee fled.

Eventually the 44-year-old allegedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Deputies fished him out of a retention pond and arrested him.

Lee has been charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 13- January 15, 2023

Michael Gordon, 33, Jesup, Georgia: Violation of state probation: United States Marshals Service. Jason Baker, 44, Marianna, Florida: Resisting an officer without violence- court signed Marchman Act: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. January 14, 2023. James Carswell, 41, Graceville, Florida: Two counts of sexual battery by person in custodial authority,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Fla. woman in custody after shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County. Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Teen arrested for bringing gun to a basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A teen was arrested during a basketball game at Fort Walton Beach high school. 18-year-old Treyvion Braxton allegedly brought a gun to the game. Deputies said the gun matched the brand, model and serial number of a firearm stolen this past May. The teen has been charged with possession of […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Okaloosa County teen arrested at a high school basketball game

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding their arrest of an 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident. “An 18-year old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody Friday night at a high school basketball game after deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game.
WMBB

Georgia man gets in high-speed chase with law enforcement in Bay Co.

BEAR CREEK, Fla. (WMBB) – Local law enforcement got involved in a high-speed chase this afternoon with a man suspected of stealing a truck. The pursuit began after the Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, alerted deputies to the presence of a stolen pick-up truck. The deputy spotted the truck around noon Thursday on […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Six new K9 dogs joining Panama City Beach Police Department

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police will be getting 6 new police officers, but they’re not your normal cops, they’re the 4-legged kind. Beach City Council members approved a $73,000 grant to buy the K9 officers from Houston K9 Academy in Texas. The 6 male dogs are all shepherd breeds. They’ll […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Homeowner shot, killed intruder

This story and headline have been updated to reflect new information from law enforcement. BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A man is dead after Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a homeowner shot him following an altercation inside the home. It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at home on North Bay Drive in the College Point […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Sedan rollover crash, driver in serious condition

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman has serious injuries after a crash in Jackson County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say early Thursday morning, a 21-year-old driver was traveling westbound in a sedan on State Road 2, approaching a left curve on the road. FHP says at some...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County toddler struck and killed in car accident

An updated version of the story is below. FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and State Troopers are investigating a tragic incident that killed a toddler. It happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on Oyster Road on the west side of Apalachicola. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old woman was going […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy