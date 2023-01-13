Chase suspect faces aggravated assault charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that the man who led them on a dangerous chase Thursday and tried to swim to freedom in a retention pond is facing multiple charges.
Authorities said James Henry Lee III was driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Georgia with tags that were stolen from Florida Thursday. They added that when deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, Lee fled.
Eventually the 44-year-old allegedly abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Deputies fished him out of a retention pond and arrested him.
Lee has been charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.
