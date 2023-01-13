ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Associated Press

Southeastern Grocers Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Service to the Community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. As a recipient of the grocer’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, the staff and supporting families of Sanctuary on 8 th Street will join Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie volunteers along the parade route for a memorable experience to encourage and empower Jacksonville youth in need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005343/en/ Southeastern Grocers is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery

The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
