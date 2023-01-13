Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Action News Jax
More than 200 groups and organizations participate in Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade
JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s MLK Day Parade continues to grow every year! This year, organizers say there were double the amount of groups who signed up to participate, and they had 10,000 shirts to distribute to everyone who attended. The annual parade to honor civil rights leader Reverend...
News4Jax.com
Hundreds attend Jacksonville’s 42nd Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s 42nd parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday. The event celebrated King’s life and message of equality, opportunity and service to others. People from all walks of life attended the parade in Downtown Jacksonville. The parade — which will...
Event guide: Celebrate MLK Jr. Day around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What act of service will you do Monday?. On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people across the First Coast will be volunteering and reflecting on how they can further the civil rights leader's legacy. From parades to silent marches to free activities, a lot is going on in our towns.
Jacksonville honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All weekend long the city of Jacksonville is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Neighbors paid tribute to the American Minister and iconic activist in more than one way. “Together we can be the dream,” says Leah Sherman-Ford. That’s the theme for this years, Martin Luther...
Southeastern Grocers Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with Service to the Community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. As a recipient of the grocer’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, the staff and supporting families of Sanctuary on 8 th Street will join Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie volunteers along the parade route for a memorable experience to encourage and empower Jacksonville youth in need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005343/en/ Southeastern Grocers is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue named best in Florida by Food Network
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Jacksonville's Jenkins Quality Barbecue has been named best in Florida by the Food Network!. The family-owned restaurant has three locations in the city: One on the Southside, one Downtown and one on New King's Road.
CSX responds to swastika projected onto Downtown Jacksonville building
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hate speech is appearing in Jacksonville. On Saturday, a photo surfaced on multiple social media platforms showing a swastika projected onto the CSX building in Downtown Jacksonville. “CSX condemns in the strongest terms the antisemitic symbol depicted in the images of our building on January 14,"...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will continue to serve after 2023 election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Sheriff T.K. Waters will continue to serve as Jacksonville's top cop after the 2023 election. Waters was set to run again, facing his opponent from the November election, Lakesha Burton. However, last week, Burton...
Stories of Service: Send a card to 100-year-old WWII veteran
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of our favorite World War II veterans, Jessie Dunbar, was recently hospitalized. But, there is good news. She is currently out of the hospital and we're told she is getting stronger every day. The 100-year-old World War II Veteran served in the United States Navy...
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
'I think God used me as a vessel': Lil Duval talks recovery after accident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville icon Lil Duval learned a powerful lesson after a scary experience put him in the hospital in July. On July 27, the entertainer, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video of himself being wheeled away on a gurney on his social media. Powell...
Jacksonville Humane Society targets growing Southside region with free adoption events at PetSmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering free pet adoptions every weekend in January at PetSmart located at 8801 Southside Blvd to target the growing Southside region of Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Pets that are available for adoption at these events have...
Jacksonville, January 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Jacksonville. The Clay High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Snyder High School on January 16, 2023, 14:30:00. The Matanzas High School soccer team will have a game with The Bolles School on January 16, 2023, 14:30:00.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
The most Duuuval food for your Jaguars tailgate
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — We are getting you ready for the best tailgate of the season and really a good party revolves around food. First, let’s hydrate! A locally made hard seltzer is the perfect shade of teal for game day. Get your growlers ready! It’s time to...
First Coast News
4 shootings in Jacksonville in less than a day: 4 dead, 3 injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a press briefing Sunday night on two nonfatal shootings in the city, both which took place earlier in the afternoon. These shootings are the third and fourth reported by JSO in less than 24 hours. There have now been 16 shootings...
Jacksonville Humane Society holding free adoption events every weekend in January
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions at the PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard, every weekend for the month of January. JHS says there will be a variety of cats, kittens, and dogs up for adoption with these events and the adoption fee will be waived. All animals are microchipped, spayed and neutered, and vaccinated before adoption.
First Coast News
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton will not be running for JSO sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning. "I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0