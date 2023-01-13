Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to give us a vibe check about the basketball programs along with the 2023 football season. Syracuse was 10-6 when we asked you and many seemed to think the Orange would be finishing the year right in line with Bart Torvik’s prediction. This would put Syracuse in a precarious spot when it comes to ending 22-23 with a record above .500.

