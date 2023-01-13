Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Looking at the critical final possession at Miami
With all the discussion about the late game possession for the Syracuse Orange in Miami, I felt it was worth a bit closer look. The ire of fans has been directed at freshman point guard Judah Mintz for his decision to drive into heavy traffic with the Orange trailing 78-76. Mintz was blocked by Miami Hurricanes center Norchad Omier who was then fouled and made the clinching free throws.
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Share your predictions for Syracuse men’s basketball and lacrosse
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. This week we want to know your thoughts on Syracuse...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse track: 2nd school record of the season highlights VT Invite
The Syracuse Orange track and field teams were back in action last weekend. Returning after the holiday break, the Syracuse sprint and hurdle group headed to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech Invitational. For the second time this season, Syracuse has a new indoor school record. Freshman Elijah Millard ran 34.65...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Spring task list for the Orange
As a group of new Syracuse Orange football players arrive on campus, we take a look at some of the work still left before the 2023 season. With the departures of Nick Monroe and Robert Anae, Syracuse has two assistant coach spots to fill. Steve looked at some possibilities for the defensive position, but the Orange have an offensive staff slot to fill as well.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse falters down the stretch to fall 82-78 to Miami
The Syracuse Orange had their toughest road test since November when they headed to take on the #17 Miami Hurricanes tonight. Syracuse was in control in the second half but faltered late to fall 82-78. To no one’s surprise Syracuse started slow but it was mostly problems on offense. Turnovers,...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: your Syracuse Basketball thoughts
Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans to give us a vibe check about the basketball programs along with the 2023 football season. Syracuse was 10-6 when we asked you and many seemed to think the Orange would be finishing the year right in line with Bart Torvik’s prediction. This would put Syracuse in a precarious spot when it comes to ending 22-23 with a record above .500.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from Gary Gait’s media day
If you can believe it, we’re actually now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2023 season for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team. Practice officially began last Friday, and on Monday, Gary Gait and some of his players met the media for the first time since the calendar changed to discuss their preparation for the rapidly approaching season.
nunesmagician.com
Freshmen forwards Maliq Brown and Justin Taylor emerge for Syracuse basketball
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has received a big lift off its bench from freshmen forwards Justin Taylor and Maliq Brown in recent weeks. The two former AAU teammates have hit their stride and seen their minutes increase in ACC play. The Virginia natives have played key roles in Syracuse’s two wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Miami
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-6, 5-2) hits the road for a Monday night contest against the Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2). Syracuse hopes to land a major road win after against Notre Dame on Saturday night. Miami enters the game off an overtime loss at NC State on Saturday afternoon. How will each team respond to the short turnaround? Can Syracuse avoid the collapses they suffered against the Canes last year?
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs Miami
The Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2) men’s basketball team is back home to face the #17 Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2) at 7:00 on the ACC Network. Syracuse has won 9 of 11 but are searching for their 1st Q1 win of the season. The Hurricanes lost at NC State on Saturday and are looking for a win so they stay in the hunt for an ACC title.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Miami
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Coral Gables, FL. Students: 19,096 students who are questioning Mario Cristobal. The 2022-23 Fake...
