Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Family Valentine’s Day Events in Metro Detroit: 2023 Ultimate Guide to Valentine’s Things-To-Do Near Me
We have a bunch of events listed below for Valentine’s Day in Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties for your family! If you are looking for some date night ideas, check our our Biggest Guide to Cool, Fun, & Original Date Night Ideas in Metro Detroit or some other Date Night Ideas we have.
detroitpeoplesplatform.org
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice
I-375 Project plans to resurrect black bottom without recognizing historical injustice. A project to remove I-375 freeway and replace it with a surface level boulevard is being led by Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in partnership with the City of Detroit. The project includes three phases – study, design, and research.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Black woman-owned dispensary is among first equity shops to sell adult-use weed in Detroit
The sisters behind House of Zen have waited for this moment for years as their medical sales dwindled
Detroit News
Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
Detroit News
The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back. Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said. "During the...
seenthemagazine.com
Where to Shop for Houseplants in Metro Detroit
It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, which means we have several months before we get into warmer weather and a chance to care for and enjoy our outdoor gardens. One way to help bridge the gap — and keep your green thumb in shape — is by adding houseplants to your interior decor.
Carscoops
The Legendary “Black Ghost” That Dominated Detroit Street Racing In The ’70s Could Now Be Yours
Mecum Auctions announced today that it has been consigned to sell a legend of the muscle car mythos. This 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE is better known by the name it earned while street racing in Detroit in the ’70s: The Black Ghost. Although its ownership had long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans
DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Donor gives $500K to Detroit dog shelter that was broken into
To keep these dogs safe, until they're hopefully adopted, Jones says they're hoping more people will donate and they'll be able to reach a $1,000,000 goal by Spring 2023 to build a new shelter.
MetroTimes
18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself
Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub
This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
Business owners a little concerned with year-long streetscape project in downtown Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Nick Mannisto is a little nervous to find out what’s in store for his new business, Captain’s ön Main, as downtown Brighton begins a nearly year-long streetscape project. Mannisto opened the brick-and-mortar pizza and coffee shop at 423 W. Main St. in September and...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board breaks ranks by pursuing 'own' legal counsel; others mull new firms
In at least one Metro Detroit community where the school board has been roiled by political divisions, board members are saying they need legal protection — independent of district counsel — to protect themselves and serve their own interests. The Grosse Pointe Public School System board of education...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
Comments / 1