Detroit, MI

Banana 101.5

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Livengood: Duggan wants to clean up Detroit freeways. Have at it, MDOT says

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan may be soon donning an orange vest with a set of trash pickers in his hand along the litter-strewn steep banks of the Lodge Freeway. With the National Football League Draft in Detroit 15 months away, Duggan is on the hunt for litter in the city, of which the city's freeways and service drives have plenty. He also wants the medians along Detroit's freeways to get mowed more than twice a summer.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The boats are back in town: 65th annual Detroit Boat Show returns

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Progressive Detroit Boat Show is back. Though boaters weren't able to gather at the show for two years due to the pandemic, interest in boating has skyrocketed, Michigan Boating Industries Association Executive Director and Show Manager Nicki Polan said. "During the...
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Where to Shop for Houseplants in Metro Detroit

It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, which means we have several months before we get into warmer weather and a chance to care for and enjoy our outdoor gardens. One way to help bridge the gap — and keep your green thumb in shape — is by adding houseplants to your interior decor.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing development of Downtown Detroit and the inclusivity of these plans

DETROIT – So strange last week to celebrate a final game in Green Bay that didn’t mean anything except keeping the Packers out of the playoffs. But then again, after the second half that the Lions put together, we head into what will feel like the longest Lions’ off-season in ages. And the teams that *are* in the playoffs right now are —can you believe I’m saying this? — pretty glad they don’t have to face the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores

DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

18 new Detroit places to take visitors — or even yourself

Sometimes it feels that time has stood still the last three years, but that couldn’t be further from the truth as new places and things to do in Detroit have managed to open and thrive despite the challenges. While we love our essential hangouts and shopping places, these newer Detroit spaces deserve a chance.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

MI Sixth-Grade Field Trip Starts at Symphony, Ends at Nightclub

This field trip ended at a nightclub with stripper poles. A Rochester Hills school is now catching some heat after a November field trip ended with pizza at a Detroit nightclub. Apparently, this sixth-grade field trip started with a trip to see a performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and ended somewhere that has parents fired up.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

