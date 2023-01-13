Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.

