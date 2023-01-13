Read full article on original website
One Of The Most Famous Real Life Exorcisms Happened In Iowa
Exorcisms have become infamous not only in real-life history but also in the movie world. In 1928 one of those notorious exorcisms took place in Earling, Iowa. This unusually long exorcism took place over the course of three weeks and has inspired many terrifying retellings. In fact, this Iowa exorcism partially inspired the novel “The Exorcist,” which later became one of the most notorious horror movies of all time.
harlanonline.com
No heat since November
Apartment managers give Cardinal Lofts renters cold shoulder. SHELBY— Several residents at Cardinal Lofts apartments in Shelby say they have been without heat since Thanksgiving. “We are doing what we can to stay warm,” said tenant Randi Riessen. She said the issues with the heating unit are on...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
bigcountry1077.com
Two Men Given Prison Time on Buena Vista County Drug Convictions
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two Storm Lake men are going to prison on Buena Vista County drug convictions. 30-year-old Damien Fisher was sentenced to up to five years behind bars last month after pleading guilty possessing methamphetamine third or subsequent offense. More recently, 39-year-old Chak Takeo was sentenced Monday...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
fox42kptm.com
Pottawattamie County declares snow emergency
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — The Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department is declaring a snow emergency. The snow emergency will go into effect from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, until 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roads during...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Five People Charged Following Separate Pocahontas County Investigations
Pocahontas, IA (KICD)– Five people have been charged following two separate Pocahontas County investigations allegedly involving illegal substances. The first two arrests came a result of a a series of arrest warrants being served on 40-year-old Jason Ferguson at a home in Rolfe on January 6th. Further investigation, including a search of the home, reportedly revealed the presence of a large amount of an illegal substance and drug-related items. That discovery led to Ferguson being additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. 39-year-old Michelle Morton was also arrested and charged with obstructing prosecution or defense.
harlanonline.com
Local travel impacted by airline trouble
HARLAN — In recent weeks the airline industry has faced several challenges. Between weather delays and an FAA groundstop caused by a corrupt file on Wednesday, many have experienced untold travel woes. 4 Seasons Travel of Harlan has seen this impact its own customers. In the last three or...
Winter Storm Watch
(Omaha) Forecasters say heavy snow is possible, with snow accumulations greater than four inches for portions of west-central and southwest Iowa. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night for Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie, Mills, and Shelby Counties. Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact travel, including the evening commute on Wednesday and the morning commute on Thursday.
stormlakeradio.com
Search Warrant Executed at Rolfe Residence ; Two Arrested
A Rolfe man, wanted on multiple arrest warrants, was apprehended earlier this month, and that also led to the arrest of another individual. According to the Pocahontas County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Jason Ferguson was arrested back on January 6th at the residence at 41195 320th Avenue in Rolfe. A search warrant was executed, and a large amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was discovered inside the residence. Ferguson was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a class D felony...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference With Official Acts, both simple misdemeanors.
Persia Bank Robbery Remains Under Investigation
(Persia) The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are coordinating their efforts to investigate the bank robbery at the Community Bank in Persia on Friday, January 13. Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Doiel tells KSOM/KS95 News at 9:57 a.m.; an alarm notification came from the Community Bank. When law...
KGLO News
Woodbury County Auditor details evidence that led to voter fraud charges
SIOUX CITY — The FBI says it is continuing the investigation of alleged voter fraud by the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says he became aware of an issue when a local voter who was an Iowa State University student contacted him about his name being used on a ballot.
harlanonline.com
Spartans silence Wheelers with dominant second half
With just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Junior Cash Emgarten had a slam dunk for the Spartans that got the crowd to its feet en route to a 65-46 second half victory over the Audubon Wheelers. “He’s just so athletic,” said Spartans Head Coach Doug Newton on...
