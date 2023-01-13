ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ring donates 1,000 devices to Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit is lending a hand to give seniors in the valley more peace of mind. 'Ring' is teaming up with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley to donate 1,000 Ring devices to senior residents. Devices include Ring video doorbells, security cameras, and pathway lights.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bubble Run 5K coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to be more active, this is the perfect opportunity. The Bubble Run 5K will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North on March 11. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
news3lv.com

Unsafe discharges on an "uphill trend" according to a Las Vegas attorney

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
LAS VEGAS, NV

