Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells recaps weekend events in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — There's always something to do when you're in Las Vegas. Joining me now with a recap of this past weekend's events and maybe some other ones you'll want to add to your calendars is editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, Melinda Sheckells.
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Leonel
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Happy, outgoing, and artistic are all words used to describe 14-yr old Leonel. Leonel has congenital heart disease, has had three open-heart surgeries, and endures ongoing treatments. Leonel has many interests, but traveling to exotic places has always been his greatest wish! His original wish...
news3lv.com
16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship held on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas gets to host all kinds of championships, but perhaps none as unique as this one held on Fremont Street. On Saturday, the 16th annual World Sign-Spinning Championship was hosted by Aarrow. Spinners from 40 different U.S. cities and 10 international cities competed for...
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
news3lv.com
The Mob Museum to remember murder trial of Las Vegas kingpin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The daughter of a Las Vegas kingpin is joining the Mob Museum in remembering a famous murder trial. The Mob Museum is hosting “Against All Odds: Oscar Goodman and the 40th Anniversary of the Jimmy Chagra Murder Trial” on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Rise in car thefts across Las Vegas leads victims to start support community online
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the valley sees a rise in vehicle thefts, victims of the crime have established a new community to help others. According to Las Vegas Metro Police Department statistics, more than 10,600 car thefts were reported in 2022. That is up big from the little...
news3lv.com
Local community celebrates 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil candlelight celebration. The event was held at the MLK statue in Downtown Las Vegas. There are only 25 statues in the U.S., and ours is located where Las Vegas and North Las Vegas come together.
news3lv.com
DISCOVERY Children's Museum hosts events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The DISCOVERY Children's Museum celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of events for kids on Monday. Children could make doves and add them to a collage honoring King's accomplishments. They could also create a painting inspired by mural designs of the late...
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
news3lv.com
Teller returns to 'Penn and Teller' show at Rio Las Vegas after heart surgery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Raymond Teller, better known as just Teller, returned to the stage with his stage partner Penn Jillette for his first show in months following heart surgery. Teller underwent open-heart surgery in October and has been on rest as a result. On Thursday, he made his...
news3lv.com
Hope for Prisoners host re-entry graduation ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some locals in the valley are getting a second chance at life. Hope for Prisoners hosted a 'Re-Entry Graduation Ceremony' at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. The event welcomed 41 men and women returning to the community from prison. The organization provides...
news3lv.com
Registration opens for first 'Driver's Edge' of new year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Registration is now open for the year's first Driver's Edge event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Driver's Edge will take over the track on Feb. 10-12. It's a non-profit that provides free driver safety training for anyone 21 and younger, with the goal of reducing youth-related traffic collisions.
news3lv.com
Ring donates 1,000 devices to Helping Hands of Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local non-profit is lending a hand to give seniors in the valley more peace of mind. 'Ring' is teaming up with Helping Hands of Vegas Valley to donate 1,000 Ring devices to senior residents. Devices include Ring video doorbells, security cameras, and pathway lights.
news3lv.com
Healthcare labor shortage means laid off Desert Springs staff has options
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The announcement this week that Desert Springs Hospital would be shutting down its inpatient operations and laying off nearly 1,000 employees sent ripples throughout the Las Vegas Valley. But due to an ongoing labor shortage in the hospital industry, it appears unlikely the staff will...
news3lv.com
Bubble Run 5K coming to Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If one of your New Year's resolutions was to be more active, this is the perfect opportunity. The Bubble Run 5K will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway located at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd North on March 11. Check-in begins at 6 a.m.,...
news3lv.com
Thunderstorms in Las Vegas delay flights, bring MLK Day parade to early end
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thunderstorms moving through Las Vegas have delayed flights and led to the early conclusion of the Martin Luther King Jr. parade downtown. The storms were bringing strong winds, rain, hail and lightning through the valley. The Federal Aviation Administration said there are departure delays out...
news3lv.com
Actor Danny DeVito spotted at Las Vegas Strip, David Blaine show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor, comedian, and filmmaker Danny DeVito was spotted on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday. DeVito spent the night with his family at Resorts World Las Vegas. According to Allied Global Marketing, he enjoyed dinner at the famed Crossroads Kitchen and, after, headed to the...
news3lv.com
Unsafe discharges on an “uphill trend” according to a Las Vegas attorney
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bureau of Health Care Quality and Compliance reports that there are currently seven admission, discharge and transfer rights allegations against Centennial Hills Hospital. Six have yet to be investigated but five are related to discharging patients, according to the state. The hospital was listed...
news3lv.com
Report: Golden Knights Robin Lehner files for bankruptcy following exotic snake lawsuit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has filed for bankruptcy in Nevada following a lawsuit related to his exotic snake farm in Missouri, a new report claims. According to a report by sinbin.vegas, Lehner and his wife Donya filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the...
