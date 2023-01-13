JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. As a recipient of the grocer’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, the staff and supporting families of Sanctuary on 8 th Street will join Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie volunteers along the parade route for a memorable experience to encourage and empower Jacksonville youth in need. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005343/en/ Southeastern Grocers is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and its enduring commitment to belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer will continue its annual participation in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Foundation Holiday Grand Parade in its hometown of Jacksonville. (Photo: Business Wire)

