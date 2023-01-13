Read full article on original website
BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. 27-year-old Michael Mitchell is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
theadvocate.com
Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says
A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in Broadmoor High student's shooting had robbed another student, police say
A 15-year-old arrested for shooting a Broadmoor High sophomore who was on his way to class Wednesday morning had previously been expelled from the school — and he is accused of holding up another student at gunpoint in the past month, officials said. The shooting happened in the 12000...
WAFB.com
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference) Police said a 10th grader was shot in the midsection during an armed robbery while he was walking to school. A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville
An 18-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville around 10:40 p.m. Jan. 17. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenneth Hathorn was shot while inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue. No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information that could...
WAFB.com
WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments
He led the New Roads Police Department for 18 and a half years. SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing. It’s the first time Breanna Jones has seen her damaged home since the fire. She could only shake her head as she walked past her scorched door and burned belongings.
WAFB.com
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, January 18
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft. 18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer arrested for domestic violence incident
A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested on domestic violence allegations, the department said. Michael Mitchell, a three-year Baton Rouge Police Department veteran and uniform patrol officer, was booked Wednesday morning on counts of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14
The body of a juvenile was found yesterday near the Iberia Village apartment complex; police say the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated arson
A Lutcher man was sentenced Jan. 3 to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served after pleading guilty to aggravated arson. Scott Chauvin, 35, pled guilty April 5, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Assistant District Attorney Bruce...
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The shooting is...
WAFB.com
SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing
Officials said that several headstones and urns were damaged or displaced. He led the New Roads Police Department for 18 and a half years. One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Opelousas Police investigating shooting that injured one
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7 pm Monday in the 200 block of Elementary Lane that injured one adult female victim.
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
an17.com
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
Lafayette police officer shoots suspect after chase in Guilbeau Road shooting
Following a shooting on Guilbeau Rd., police found one victim at the scene.
