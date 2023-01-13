Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Teenager fatally shot in Donaldsonville, Sheriff's Office says
A teenager was shot at a Donaldsonville home late Tuesday night and died of his injuries at the hospital, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Hathorn, 18. The shooting happened at about 10:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Railroad Avenue, said Donovan...
14-year-old in custody following overnight two parish manhunt in teens slaying
The body of a juvenile was found Monday; the child died of a gunshot wound. This morning, NIPD announced the suspect is in custody
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The shooting is...
wbrz.com
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in Donaldsonville that left 18-year-old dead
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies and detectives are investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Kennth Hathorn, 18, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAFB.com
18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting late Tuesday night
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference) Police said a 10th grader was shot in the midsection during an armed robbery while he was walking to school. A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in Broadmoor High student's shooting had robbed another student, police say
A 15-year-old arrested for shooting a Broadmoor High sophomore who was on his way to class Wednesday morning had previously been expelled from the school — and he is accused of holding up another student at gunpoint in the past month, officials said. The shooting happened in the 12000...
WAFB.com
WANTED: Car burglar accused of shattering window at apartments
He led the New Roads Police Department for 18 and a half years. SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing. It’s the first time Breanna Jones has seen her damaged home since the fire. She could only shake her head as she walked past her scorched door and burned belongings.
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate’s apartment....
WAFB.com
Teen shot while walking to school (Full News Conference)
Teen faces attempted murder charge after shooting former classmate who was walking to school, police say. Arson suspect’s pre-trial bond hearing pushed back after issue contacting attorney. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. A juvenile was taken...
WAFB.com
CRIME STOPPERS: Towne Center Nike store thieves wanted
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
WAFB.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish leaves 1 dead
SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing. It’s the first time Breanna Jones has seen her damaged home since the fire. She could only shake her head as she walked past her scorched door and burned belongings. Updated:...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer arrested for domestic violence incident
A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested on domestic violence allegations, the department said. Michael Mitchell, a three-year Baton Rouge Police Department veteran and uniform patrol officer, was booked Wednesday morning on counts of domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault and malfeasance in office, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
theadvocate.com
Woman shot while sitting inside vehicle in Opelousas
A woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in Opelousas Monday night. Opelousas police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Elementary Lane around 7 p.m. and found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators determined she was sitting in a parked vehicle when an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, the department said.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested on multiple felony charges, stemming from a physical disturbance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gibson man on multiple charges, stemming from a disturbance complaint that were investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division. Jonathan Johnell Ruffin, 35, was arrested on multiple felony charges in connection with his involvement in the incident. On January...
WAFB.com
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, January 18
A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot by a robber while walking to school, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify several men accused of theft. 18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville...
theadvocate.com
Convicted of fatal shooting during dominoes game on a porch, Baton Rouge man gets 40 years
Gunshots interrupted a mid-afternoon dominoes game on the porch of a north Baton Rouge home in May 2018. When the dust settled, James Young, the 56-year-old homeowner, was dead and another man was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds. The Baton Rouge man convicted of pulling the trigger was sentenced to...
WAFB.com
SHE’S A SURVIVOR’: Arson victim returns home for first time ahead of suspect’s bond hearing
Officials said that several headstones and urns were damaged or displaced. He led the New Roads Police Department for 18 and a half years. One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish early Tuesday, Jan. 17, a spokesman with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Mississippi woman accused of kidnapping Concordia Parish victim at gunpoint
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, around 4:30 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed that a female victim was allegedly taken from a location against her will and at gunpoint. Once deputies gathered information and identified the suspect, they located the victim […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Deputy shot while fighting off pit bull during chaotic arrest
Two East Baton Rouge police officers were attacked by pit bulls on January 10 while attempting to arrest Richmond McNeal, 48, for violating a protective order at the Hub Apartments on Highland Road. When the suspect’s door was opened, two pit bulls charged at the officers. After one of the...
