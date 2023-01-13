Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Takes Aim At JAY-Z & Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Shooting Conviction
Kodak Black has spoken out against Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict in his felony assault case involving Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at JAY-Z and the Houston Hottie in the process. The Florida rapper addressed the verdict on Instagram Live earlier this week, shortly after Tory was convicted of shooting...
Kodak Black Admits He Cried When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him
Saweetie is breaking hearts out here and she doesn't even know it. Apparently, Kodak Black cried when the "ICY GRL" chose Quavo over him. On Friday (Jan. 6), a video surfaced of Kodak Black on Instagram Live talking with fellow Florida rapper Yungeen Ace. During the conversation, Kodak admitted that he cried after Saweetie chose Quavo to be her boyfriend over him.
Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video
Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all. The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoBabyface...
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Tory Lanez and His Driver Beat Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Her: Witness
The high-profile trial of Tory Lanez took a dramatic turn Tuesday when a witness for the defense reportedly testified that Lanez, his driver, and an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion all apparently beat the rapper viciously after she was shot by someone in the group. Sean Kelly, who saw the incident unfold from the bedroom of his Hollywood Hills home, told jurors that it appeared all three people were “trying to kill her,” according to a report in the Daily Mail. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a confrontation following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion in July 2020. Kelly’s testimony Tuesday was at times contradictory, reports suggested, and at one point he said it appeared an assistant for Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, fired the first shot. Lanez, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.Read it at Daily Mail
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
thesource.com
Tory Lanez New Mugshot Goes Viral
While Tory Lanez and his new defense team, which includes former Death Row lawyer David Kenner, organize their strategy going into the appellate phase of his conviction, a mugshot from his re-arrest has now surfaced and has more than a few people wondering what’s going to happen next in the saga of the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Goes Off On His Girlfriend For Linking With His Opps: ‘Y’all Can Have Her’
Quando Rondo seems to be going through a difficult time with his girlfriend at the moment, claiming that she linked up with his opps. The Never Broke Again rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (December 27) to let off some steam over his girlfriend betraying him. According to Rondo, the woman allegedly paid a visit to one of his enemies, and that is a red flag in his book.
thesource.com
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Sylvia Rhone to be Celebrated at The Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Event
GRAMMY Award winners Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, and Lil Wayne, as well as music executive Sylvia Rhone, will be recognized during GRAMMY Week 2023 at the Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective event. The Recording Academy Global Impact Award will be presented to all four awardees for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry.
NBC Los Angeles
Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22
The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist. Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."
Soulja Boy attacks Tory Lanez and rappers in defense of Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Soulja Boy spat fire at Tory Lanez and the rap industry in raging defense of Megan Thee Stallion. Soulja, 32, torched the Canadian-born producer for firing the shot that injured Megan during an alcohol-fueled argument in Los Angeles in the summer of 2020. During an Instagram live session, the...
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Reveals His Top Five Rappers
The Baton Rouge rapper shared his list of favorite rappers. NBA Youngboy is never shy about giving credit to his fellow rappers and those that came before him. The 23-year old rapper recently gave a shout out to some of his favorite artists in the game while revealing his top five list of rappers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Joins Lil Baby In Unfollowing Gunna
Lil Baby also unfollowed Gunna over the weekend. Meek Mill quietly unfollowed Gunna on Instagram shortly after Lil Baby. Gunna’s faced a tremendous amount of backlash after he copped an Alford plea in court. Though his attorney insisted that he won’t testify, a video of Gunna admitting that YSL is a gang emerged online. Many feel as though the statement will be used against Young Thug, who prosecutors accuse of being the YSL leader.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
