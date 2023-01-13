ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

2023 Critics Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

The 28th Critics Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 15, where the stars dressed to the nines and turned up at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Here's what the show's biggest names rocked on the red carpet at this year's gala.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos

The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
ETOnline.com

Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Online — Stream The Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler Now

After its theatrical release last summer, director Baz Luhrmann's star-studded biopic about the King of Rock and Roll has finally landed on streaming services. Starring Golden Globe winner Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manger Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla, Elvis is available to watch at home on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
ETOnline.com

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
INDIANA STATE

