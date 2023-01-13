Read full article on original website
Celebrity Facialist Shani Darden Shares How to Get Red Carpet-Ready Skin for a Special Occasion
Roll out the red carpet! If you've ever wondered how Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell and Emmy Rossum always have sculpted and clear skin, celebrity esthetician Shani Darden has the answers. The facialist has been using her magic touch to help A-listers look flawless for...
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
Kate Hudson On 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary and Iconic Yellow Dress (Exclusive)
Kate Hudson is celebrating How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days -- 20 years later. "I can but I can’t," she tells ET’s Deny Directo at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards when she’s asked if she can believe the film will turn 20 this year. And while...
2023 Critics Choice Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals
The 28th Critics Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 15, where the stars dressed to the nines and turned up at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Here's what the show's biggest names rocked on the red carpet at this year's gala.
Inside the 2023 Critics Choice Awards: Austin Butler, Christina Applegate and More
The biggest names in Hollywood came together on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate all things film and television at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. Take a behind-the-scenes look at all the celebs hang out at the grand gala event.
Bruce Willis and Daughter Tallulah Willis Embrace in Cute Photos
The 67-year-old actor made a rare appearance on his 28-year-old daughter's Tallulah Willis' Instagram account, where he's seen striking a couple of poses in two of the eight photos she posted. Willis is seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweats and navy blue Nikes. Tallulah dons grey pants, a colorful shirt and white socks.
'The Watchful Eye' Sneak Peek: Cast Breaks Down 'Highly Addictive' Freeform Thriller (Exclusive)
Something rotten is going on in The Greybourne and nobody is safe! ET is exclusively debuting a sneak peek at Freeform's new upcoming series, The Watchful Eye, which follows Elena Santos (Mariel Molino), a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.
Amy Robach Seen With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue for First Time Since T.J. Holmes Romance: PIC
Amy Robach was seen with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, for the first time since news broke of her romance with Good Morning America co-anchor, T.J. Holmes. In the photos, taken Friday, the suspended GMA anchor appeared to meet up with her ex on a New York City sidewalk to hand off the family dog.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Talk 'Shotgun Wedding' Hijinks and Working With Jennifer Coolidge (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lopez has been in wedding mode for nearly a year -- from Marry Me to Shotgun Wedding and, of course, her real-life nuptials to Ben Affleck!. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Lopez and her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Josh Duhamel, to dish about their new action rom-com and all things marriage.
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Austin Butler is stepping out amid tragedy. The 31-year-old Elvis star attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, just days after Lisa Marie Presley died at age 54. The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
How to Watch Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Online — Stream The Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler Now
After its theatrical release last summer, director Baz Luhrmann's star-studded biopic about the King of Rock and Roll has finally landed on streaming services. Starring Golden Globe winner Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manger Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla, Elvis is available to watch at home on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
