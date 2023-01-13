ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 24

Steven Griffin
3d ago

Who ever 'searched' the backpack must not know what a handgun looks like. Or maybe they are just covering the school districts butt.

Reply(3)
19
Manuel Yochum
3d ago

a 6 year old with a gun...not many places for a kid that size to hide it...something is off here....either way. the school for not finding it should be charged. the mom should be charged the 6 year old like damn what do you with someone that young

Reply(1)
9
jonathan hodges
2d ago

Why wouldn't a resource officer be called to oversee this process. 🤔 If you were informed that this child might have contraband He should have been kept in a secure area until his guardian arrived to take him Home.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Man, woman found dead inside Newport News home, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Newport News home Friday morning, police said. The investigation began when the Newport News Police Department responded to a residence on Arlington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a welfare check. The man and woman were found inside and then pronounced dead there.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to homicide of 5-year-old

Portsmouth Police looking for man in connection to …. Although the young age of the suspected shooter at Richneck Elementary School represents a rarity in the data, David Riedman, founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database, said gun violence on school campuses is escalating. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CG9ny6. Democrat Rouse defeats...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC News

NBC News

575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy