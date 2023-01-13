Read full article on original website
Steven Griffin
3d ago
Who ever 'searched' the backpack must not know what a handgun looks like. Or maybe they are just covering the school districts butt.
Reply(3)
19
Manuel Yochum
3d ago
a 6 year old with a gun...not many places for a kid that size to hide it...something is off here....either way. the school for not finding it should be charged. the mom should be charged the 6 year old like damn what do you with someone that young
Reply(1)
9
jonathan hodges
2d ago
Why wouldn't a resource officer be called to oversee this process. 🤔 If you were informed that this child might have contraband He should have been kept in a secure area until his guardian arrived to take him Home.
Reply(1)
5
Comments / 24