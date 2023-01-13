ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catalytic converters found inside car after crash in Glendale

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

A bunch of catalytic converters were found inside a car after it crashed into a building in Glendale Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near West Glenoaks Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Glendale Police Department responded to the scene and found a damaged BMW with no driver inside the vehicle.

When authorities searched the car they found a bunch of catalytic converters, tools and other stolen property.

After an investigation, Glendale Police said three people might've been inside the BMW when it crashed into the building.

Kyle Beatty
3d ago

Stealing Catalytic Converters is raging in Los Angeles . They make a huge profit , and the victims suffer a huge expense . I hope that they are able to trace this person .

2
 

