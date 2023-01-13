Catalytic converters found inside car after crash in Glendale

A bunch of catalytic converters were found inside a car after it crashed into a building in Glendale Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near West Glenoaks Boulevard and Western Avenue.

Glendale Police Department responded to the scene and found a damaged BMW with no driver inside the vehicle.

When authorities searched the car they found a bunch of catalytic converters, tools and other stolen property.

After an investigation, Glendale Police said three people might've been inside the BMW when it crashed into the building.