Chargers WR Mike Williams downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday night's AFC wild-card playoff game against the host Jacksonville Jaguars due to his back injury.

ESPN reported Friday that Williams sustained a fracture in his back last Sunday and is out for two or three weeks, perhaps ending his season barring a run to the Super Bowl.

The Chargers said Friday that Williams will remain in Los Angeles to continue treatment for the injury he sustained in the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. That stance comes one day after Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Williams would make the trip to Jacksonville and work out before the game to see if he is fit enough to play.

"He's progressing, getting treatment," Staley said Thursday. "Just trying to get him as much rest as possible because of the short time frame of the week, and we're at the point of the season where the reps aren't what matters -- the rest is -- in his case. Just trying to get him as much rest up until game time."

Williams was hurt in the second quarter against Denver. An MRI exam the following day revealed a contusion and no fractures or muscle injuries, according to initial reports.

Williams, 28, had a team-high 895 yards in 13 regular-season contests despite missing four games in the middle of the season with an ankle injury. He had 63 catches, including four touchdowns.

Also Friday, the fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for Saturday's game against the AFC South champion Jaguars (9-8).

