‘The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House’ Season One Review: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Netflix Show Is A Rich and Rewarding Experience

‘Project Wolf Hunting’ Review: South Korean Thriller Is A Campy Delight That Overstays Its Welcome
A cargo ship transporting the most dangerous South Korean prisoners provides the setting for Kim Hung-sun’s gloriously absurd actioner “Project Wolf Hunting.” Equal parts “Con-Air” and “Predator,” this hybrid sci-fi/thriller may make no narrative sense whatsoever, but it nevertheless provides borderline obscene amounts of violence and blood that, depending on your tolerance, will either be campily enjoyable or never-ending. Personally, I fell into the former category, as Kim stages a series of over-the-top action scenes on the claustrophobic confines of the ship. While the film may run out of ideas about halfway through its overly-long two-hour runtime, it’s still a pretty fun and deranged ride.
theplaylist.net
‘Polite Society’ Trailer: ‘We Are Lady Parts’ Creator’s Sundance Film Is A Martial Arts Comedy
If you haven’t seen the incredible “We Are Lady Parts,” then you really should make the effort to seek it out and watch. It’s one of the best comedy series of the past several years and really has cemented filmmaker Nida Manzoor as one of the most interesting creators working in TV today. Well, with the upcoming “Polite Society,” Manzoor takes her unique brand of comedy to the big screen and adds a dash of over-the-top martial arts action as well.
theplaylist.net
‘Hello Tomorrow!’ Trailer: Apple TV+’s Retro-Future Series Premieres On February 17
Apple TV+’s latest comedy series, “Hello Tomorrow!” will be set in a retro-future world and follow a group of salesmen, featuring a cast including Billy Crudup, Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Matthew Maher, and Jacki Weaver. The show is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who are previously known for having written episodes of Netflix’s “Bloodline.”
theplaylist.net
‘Blue Jean’ Trailer: Georgie Oakley’s Astonishing Queer Drama To Hit UK Theaters In February
It’s the late ’80s in “Blue Jean,” the debut film from British director Georgia Oakley. The decade is remembered for, amongst other things, its promotion of wealth and excess, a process helped by the king and queen of neo-liberalism: Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. The latter has just helped to usher in Section 28, a draconian series of laws banning the “promotion of homosexuality” (the law wasn’t revoked until 2003).
theplaylist.net
Todd Field Wanted To Direct ‘Revolutionary Road’ & Originally Saw ‘Little Children’ As A Miniseries
When you trace the filmmaking career of Todd Field, you start to see how the filmmaker has had just an incredible number of projects fall apart or just not come together. This is shown in his filmography, where there are huge gaps in his output. He seems to be one of the preeminent examples of a filmmaker who just doesn’t seem to land his original idea and then settles for something else, only to then see that resulting project be immensely beloved. And that is perfectly encapsulated in his quest to adapt Richard Yates’ novel, “Revolutionary Road,” into a feature film.
theplaylist.net
‘The Big Door Prize’ Teaser: Chris O’Dowd Stars In Apple TV+ Series About A Machine That Reveals Your True Potential
What would you do if you could find out your true life potential? Would you be excited to have the question of your destiny answered? Or is the anxiety of knowing that sort of answer enough to cripple you? That’s the question at the center of the new Apple TV+ series, “The Big Door Prize.”
theplaylist.net
‘Rye Lane’ Trailer: Raine Allen-Miller’s Sundance Rom-Com Is Coming To Hulu In March
There are some moments when you look at the state of the rom-com and you feel like you’ve seen it all. How many different ways can two disparate people meet in a cute way and then fall in love? Sometimes, filmmakers try to inject a bit of action into the mix to liven it up. Other times, such as in the case of “Rye Lane,” it takes some really solid comedy, a heaping helping of style, and some unique perspectives to make the tired rom-com feel fresh.
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
theplaylist.net
‘Gambit’: Channing Tatum Admits It’s Time To “Spiritually, Emotionally, Kind Of Mentally” Let Go Of His ‘X-Men’ Spinoff Film
There have been a number of big franchise films over the years, that have had a ton of stops and stars but would eventually get made and become really successful. Most recently, it happened with “Uncharted,” which went through a number of directors and years of delays before becoming a hit in 2022. And the best example is “Deadpool,” which was all but dead at Fox before finally getting made after test footage leaked and eventually would go on to be one of the biggest superhero franchises currently running. For years, people thought Channing Tatum’s passion project, the “X-Men” spinoff film, “Gambit,” would be one of those stories. Alas, that doesn’t appear to be the case, and the actor is finally coming to terms with it.
theplaylist.net
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irreversible: Straight Cut’ Finally Comes To The U.S. In Feb, A Chronological Restoration Of One Of Cinema’s Most Infamous Films
One night. An unforgivable act. A tale told in reverse. Often regarded as a masterpiece but also one of the most infamous films in cinema history that is despised in many circles for its gratuitous sexual violence, Gaspar Noé’s (“Climax,” “Enter the Void,” “Vortex”) slammed audiences with “Irréversible” in 2002. It’s a film that basically is told in reverse order depicting the events of a tragic night in Paris as two men attempt to avenge the brutal rape and beating of the woman they love.
theplaylist.net
Kyle Edward Ball Talks Experimental Horror ‘Skinamarink,’ Earning The Title Of Scariest Film Ever & More [The Playlist Podcast]
Every now and then, a film comes along that proves word-of-mouth marketing can be a powerful tool. Even though we are just beginning 2023, we already have an example of a film that has earned so much buzz without a hint of marketing, the indie horror film, “Skinamarink.” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, I got the chance to speak with Kyle Edward Ball, the writer-director of what some people are calling the scariest film of all time, “Skinamarink.”
