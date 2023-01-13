Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico sewer bills may soon be on the rise
CHICO, Calif. - People in Chico may soon be paying more for their sewer service. The city approved the new rate schedule last September, and now it is holding one last public hearing at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. An average bill would increase from the current $22.98 to...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 100 PG&E customers north of Bangor Sunday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 1:26 p.m. UPDATE - Power is back on for 112 PG&E customers in the area west of Rackerby and north of Bangor in Butte County on Sunday. According to the PG&E outage map, power went out at around 9:57 a.m. Power was restored at around 1:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted for breaking into an apartment and assaulting the tenant early Monday
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment early Monday morning and assaulted the person inside. Chico police got the call around 1 a.m. Monday. They said a man broke into a unit at Bidwell Park Apartments at 1197 East 8th Street in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire sends multiple people to the hospital in Anderson overnight
The fire broke out in a travel trailer at Roosters Landing Fishing Resort in Shasta County. The RV park said two people were taken away in an ambulance. Multiple people hospitalized after an RV fire in Anderson. Sunday night a fire broke out at an RV park and fishing resort...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff woman had to evacuate after her home flooded
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, Arbor Lane and Callahan Road in Red Bluff flooded with about a foot of water. Action News Now spoke with one homeowner, Tricia Ring, who said the same water started filling her house. "I looked out, and there’s a sheet of...
actionnewsnow.com
Several power outages impact PG&E customers throughout Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - Several outages are affecting PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn, Tehama and Shasta counties on Saturday. 288 PG&E customers are without power in the Chico area, caused by weather conditions, no estimated restoration time. 61 PG&E customers are without power west of the Magalia and...
krcrtv.com
Butte County driver rescued from floodwaters by CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — A Butte County driver is safe after being trapped along a flooded roadway thanks to the efforts of a CAL FIRE Rescue Team. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night, January 14th. According to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit post, the department's Swiftwater Rescue team was responded to a call of a van trapped in floodwaters along Lower Honcut Road. Luckily, using a rescue boat, the team was able to successfully rescue the driver.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE cleans up liquid leaking from barrels in Magalia
MAGALIA, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to a call about suspicious barrels dropped off in a Magalia neighborhood, causing concern over what might be inside. Crews responded to Calvary Court Friday morning with hazmat tools after a neighbor says a man dumped barrels there a few weeks ago. The man...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of power line hazard in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit crews are at the scene of power line hazards on South Avenue at Columbia Avenue in Corning on Saturday. CAL FIRE is asking everyone to avoid the area, and to please drive cautiously on all roadways, or avoid travel. This is a developing...
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds is the next homeless site to be cleared
CHICO, CALIF.,- Homeowners in the area have different opinions when it comes to the homeless people living at Teichert Ponds. Ann and Taud Bagwill have lived in the area for five years. "Yeah I hope we come together as a community instead of.. I don't think this is being humane...
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic blocked on Highway 99 near Cohasset Road in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 11:22 A.M. UPDATE - A pine tree uprooted and fell across Highway 99 southbound in Chico on Saturday. Both lanes were closed, but the southbound lane has since been reopened. No cars were hit, and no one was hurt by the downed tree. The tree has already been...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Tragedy Strikes Tehama County Supes
Welp, I was all ready to write a glorious recap of Tuesday’s Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting – the one I have been waiting to attend for over 5 years. The Old Guard was gone and a new era of leadership was emerging. I envisioned everybody singing Kumbaya together at the end. Yeah, that didn’t happen.
krcrtv.com
Staffing shortages could limit the response by Butte County Animal Control
BUTTE CO., Calif. — Two out of the seven positions in Butte County's animal control are filled, leaving them operating at 28% of normal capacity. Due to this staffing shortage, Butte County’s Animal Control has had to prioritize calls and responses, they announced on social media Wednesday. Butte...
mynspr.org
Butte County storm damage | Parole hearings & equity | Sealing criminal records
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Jan. 12. Butte County weathers storm, but emergency declaration could bring aid if needed. Officials say Butte County has been relatively lucky during recent winter storms. Some roads and guardrails in the county will need repairs, but the major flooding that was anticipated did not occur. A recent local emergency declaration could help the county qualify for federal aid if damages during ongoing storms become more severe.
Officials: Northern California residents should prepare ahead of storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are warning greater Sacramento region residents of more rain on the way this coming weekend. They’re calling it a “dynamic and dangerous situation.”. One main message being relayed is for people to be aware of what’s going on in their area and to...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman rescued from flood waters, cited for driving around road closure sign
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was cited after she was rescued from flood waters on Ord Ferry Road in Butte County Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report that a vehicle drove around a road-closed sign and...
Watch: Bear lands on California roof after tree topples amid atmospheric river-fueled windstorm
A bear was spotted on top of a roof in rural Northern California moments after a tree toppled onto the home during one of the ferocious storms that have pummeled the state since late December.
actionnewsnow.com
Train derails in Feather River Canyon Saturday night
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Six to seven freight cars derailed in the Feather River Canyon Saturday night, according to Plumas County District 2 Supervisor Kevin Goss. Goss said one locomotive left the tracks and was standing upright. He said the freight cars that derailed were carrying grain. According to Goss,...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect on the loose after Saturday morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Chico. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue around 1:45 a.m. They found one person with...
