weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be near 6.4 feet at 523 AM on Tuesday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet on west facing beaches, and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be 6.3 feet at 508 AM on Tuesday.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with local sets to 10 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. For LA County beaches, high tides will be 5.9 feet at 449 AM on Tuesday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:14:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-17 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Light to moderate snow through tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches above 6000 feet and up to 3 inches between between 4500 and 5000 feet. Snow showers will continue into early Tuesday. South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. There could be significant travel delays on mountain roadways, including Interstate 5 near the Grapevine on tonight into early Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An inch or two of snow is possible down to as low as 3500 feet late tonight into early Tuesday, including the Grapevine on Interstate 5.
