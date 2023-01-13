Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 10:33:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-18 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 10 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and Vicinity, as well as, Mayaguez and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through late Wednesday night. For the high surf, through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:53:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 14:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN LIKELY LATE THIS WEEK A strong storm system with plenty of moisture is expected to affect the area starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. This storm is expected to bring 2-5 inches of precipitation to a large portion of the Panhandle throughout the event. Snow levels will be on the rise through the event, so snow at the onset for the Icy Strait corridor and Juneau area is likely to be short lived. The heaviest rainfall rates are expected Thursday and Friday night. There are no flooding concerns at this time, but it is possible that some daily rainfall records could be tested. Strong winds will also accompany this system, first with the arrival of the gale force front on Thursday, and again on Friday as the mid-level trough swings through the region. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are likely. There will also be a wind shift from southerly to westerly Friday afternoon as the trough passes. Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings are expected for both the outside and inside marine waters during this time frame. The forecast will continue to be refined as more details become available. Stay tuned for additional statements regarding this storm.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 15:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:33:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CEDAR...SOUTHWESTERN JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 440 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 440 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 325 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Corona, Rialto, Chino, southeastern Wrightwood and I-15 Through The Cajon Pass. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Orange, Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Orange; Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1212 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. * WHEN...Until 1212 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 952 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.6 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Oceanside, southern Corona, Carlsbad, Temecula, Rialto, Vista and Redlands. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 900 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 15:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Washington and west central Kane Counties through 515 PM MST At 422 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Apple Valley, or 13 miles southwest of Zion National Park, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Zion National Park, Hurricane, La Verkin, Apple Valley, Virgin, Springdale and Rockville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet on west facing beaches, and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be 6.3 feet at 508 AM on Tuesday.
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. High tides will be near 6.4 feet at 523 AM on Tuesday.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan, Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:53:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 14:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE LATE THIS WEEK A strong storm system with plenty of moisture is expected to affect the area starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. Confidence is increasing that enough cold air will be entrenched such that Haines, Skagway, and the highways could see 6 to 18 inches of snow, with heaviest rates Thursday into Friday and heaviest amounts at higher elevations and near Haines Customs. A change over to rain will occur over the lower elevations as snow levels are expected to rise to above 1000ft by Friday afternoon. Although confidence is increasing in significant snowfall, changes to the exact snowfall amounts are expected as more details become available and the forecast is refined. Stay tuned for additional statements and possible Winter Storm Watches later this week.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 70.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Saturday was 70.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 70.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Areas of Dense Fog will Persist in Northern Iowa into Early Evening Fog had reduced visibilities to below one half mile in many locations in northern Iowa this afternoon. Visibilities below one half to one quarter mile are expected to remain through 630 PM. However, increasing northwest winds are expected to erode the fog from west to east early this evening with improving visibilities. If traveling in northern Iowa through 630 PM, be prepared for poor visibilities and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Piscataquis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 17:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Southern Piscataquis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to 2 inches and ice accumulation of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Piscataquis County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will be slick and hazardous.
