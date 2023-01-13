Effective: 2023-01-16 12:53:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-17 14:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN LIKELY LATE THIS WEEK A strong storm system with plenty of moisture is expected to affect the area starting Thursday and continuing through Saturday. This storm is expected to bring 2-5 inches of precipitation to a large portion of the Panhandle throughout the event. Snow levels will be on the rise through the event, so snow at the onset for the Icy Strait corridor and Juneau area is likely to be short lived. The heaviest rainfall rates are expected Thursday and Friday night. There are no flooding concerns at this time, but it is possible that some daily rainfall records could be tested. Strong winds will also accompany this system, first with the arrival of the gale force front on Thursday, and again on Friday as the mid-level trough swings through the region. Wind gusts of 40-50mph are likely. There will also be a wind shift from southerly to westerly Friday afternoon as the trough passes. Small Craft Advisories and Gale Warnings are expected for both the outside and inside marine waters during this time frame. The forecast will continue to be refined as more details become available. Stay tuned for additional statements regarding this storm.

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK ・ 2 HOURS AGO