utrockets.com

Toledo to Host Ohio in Whiteout Game on Tuesday Evening

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (11-6, 2-2 MAC) looks to continue its recent success against Ohio when it hosts the Bobcats (9-9, 1-3 MAC) on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Savage Arena. Tip-off time is set for 7:00 p.m. with streaming on ESPN+. The Rockets swept their season...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Rockets Knocked off by Spartans, 5-2

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's tennis team suffered a 5-2 setback to Michigan State at Twos Tennis Club on Sunday, leaving the Rockets with a split in their 2023 season opening weekend. The Rockets picked up their first victory of the season against Army, 7-0, on Saturday. "We...
TOLEDO, OH
utrockets.com

Quinesha Lockett Named MAC Player of the Week

TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Toledo senior guard Quinesha Lockett has been named MAC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Lockett was outstanding last week in helping the Toledo women's basketball team (12-3, 3-1 MAC) capture two big wins vs. Ball State and Kent State. She averaged a robust 29.5 PPG and shot 67.6 percent from the floor for the week, making 23-of-34 shots. In Wednesday's win vs. Ball State, Lockett scored 23 points while tallying five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. She did most of her damage close to the basket, knocking down 9-of-11 two-point field goals.
TOLEDO, OH

