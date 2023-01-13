TOLEDO, Ohio – University of Toledo senior guard Quinesha Lockett has been named MAC Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Lockett was outstanding last week in helping the Toledo women's basketball team (12-3, 3-1 MAC) capture two big wins vs. Ball State and Kent State. She averaged a robust 29.5 PPG and shot 67.6 percent from the floor for the week, making 23-of-34 shots. In Wednesday's win vs. Ball State, Lockett scored 23 points while tallying five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. She did most of her damage close to the basket, knocking down 9-of-11 two-point field goals.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO