Iowa State

saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Dylan Mesman, 4-star TE out of Michigan, names 3 B1G teams in top group

Dylan Mesman out of Saline (Michigan) is drawing interest from programs around the country as focus shifts to the 2024 recruiting cycle. Sunday, Mesman named his top 10 schools. Maryland, Michigan State and Minnesota made the cut, alongside Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Mesman hints that...
KENTUCKY STATE
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster

Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Arland Bruce IV, former Iowa WR, reveals transfer destination

Arland Bruce IV has found a new football home. The former Iowa WR is headed to Oklahoma State to be a Cowboy. On Saturday, Bruce posted a picture of himself on a horse in OSU gear, along with a caption saying “Mama, I’m a Cowboy #gopokes.”. Bruce played...
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Matthew Mayer, Illinois forward, addresses comments towards Brad Underwood

Matthew Mayer is nothing if not a competitor. The Baylor transfer has played well for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season, and he’s averaging just under 11 points and 5 rebounds per game to show it. The senior from Austin, Texas was holding everyone accountable after a rough, yet victorious win over Alabama A&M in mid-December.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Saquon Barkley gashes Minnesota defense with electric run for first playoff TD

Saquon Barkley is loving his first career playoff game so far. Barkley didn’t take too long to find the end zone. Barkley caught a pitch in the backfield and received the blocks he needed from his offensive line to score on a 28-yard running play. Barkley’s score came shortly after a great opening drive by the Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, big-play WR for Michigan, reveals plans for 2023 season

Cornelius Johnson is a key wide receiver and big-play threat for Michigan. On Sunday, he announced his plans to return to the program for one more year in 2023. “After considering great opportunities, I have decided to stay with the University of Michigan football team for the 2023 season,” wrote Johnson in an Instagram post. “I am excited to get back on Main Street with the crew.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall

Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Jake Pinegar, Nittany Lions K, makes decision on football future

Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar announced Saturday that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Penn State and entering the NFL Draft. Pinegar is a 5th year senior with the Nittany Lions, made his announcement via Twitter a few weeks following Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment

Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
BOULDER, CO

