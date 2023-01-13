ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

94.9 HOM

Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England

As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
MAINE STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 5 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Bullet to the Brain Ends Argument at Millbury Street Bar,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 5 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
WORCESTER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless

There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Funny Video Shows Manchester, New Hampshire, Dog Sing Along Only to Luke Combs Songs

Our listener Jeanelle sent us a message on the WOKQ app, and it said:. "Kira and Logan: I listen to you guys every morning and all day long while working. I rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and I thought you guys would get a kick out of my newest rescue! Ruger is a Luke Combs fan. Whenever you play a Luke Combs song he sings his little heart out. He will only sing along to Luke Combs which makes it that much funnier because I've always been a huge Luke Combs fan"
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Luxe Life: Boston Has a New Trendy Milkshake at The Langham

This new milkshake features vanilla ice cream, orange compound, fresh ginger and whole milk topped with a butter waffle cookie, vanilla macaroons, whipped cream, gold and orange sprinkles, white chocolate sticks, blood orange chip and candies ginger. The flavor is very similar to an orange creamsicle. All guests have to...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs

Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Three of Guy Fieri’s Favorite Meals Ever Are Served in Maine and New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There have been more than 400 episodes over 36 seasons of the infamous Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Over the course of all those years, host Guy Fieri has gotten to taste the best of the best from coast to coast, from meals he's familiar with to meals that were brand new to him.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
MAINE STATE
