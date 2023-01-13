Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
Shreveport Juveniles Arrested for Car-Jacking and Illegal Guns
Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust
On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
Coroner identifies man shot during altercation
ktalnews.com
Caddo DA: 20-year-old found guilty of string of armed robberies in Shreveport
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could much of his natural life in prison after a jury in Caddo Parish found him guilty of a string of robberies in December 2019. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said 20-year-old Jermon M. James was found guilty of three...
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
ktalnews.com
5 juveniles were arrested after carjacked vehicle crashes into another vehicle
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
caddoda.com
Winslow guilty of two manslaughter deaths
KSLA
Man dies after being shot during altercation
ktalnews.com
Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were transported to a hospital […]
ktalnews.com
Man, woman flee DeSoto Parish with stolen dog on stolen motorcycle; crash in Shreveport arrested by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman harboring a stolen dog led police on a multi-parish chase starting in DeSoto Parish early Saturday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they were contacted about a vehicle pursuit that was entering Caddo...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
