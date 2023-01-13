Read full article on original website
WBTV
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
Triad 8-year-old making strides in recovery after months in the hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl who spent months in the hospital after getting the flu, pneumonia and dealing with organ failure is now able to walk and talk. Now, she’s in a new medical center and hoping her next transfer is a trip home. “It’s been tough, but I never knew somebody so […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WBTV
String of burglaries in Ballantyne community
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly-growing city known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, an abundance of recreational activities, and cultural attractions.
Waxhaw pet rescue mourning loss of animals after fire
The non-profit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
Atrium Health opens new rehabilitation center to treat complex injuries and illnesses
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health announced the grand opening of their David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation in south Charlotte on Saturday. Carolinas Rehabilitation is a nationally recognized hospital that specializes in innovative, customized therapy for a large range of conditions from complex to common due to injury or illness.
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
WBTV
McCrorey YMCA hosts first Martin Luther King Jr. event since COVID-19 pandemic
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 23 hours ago.
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
WBTV
Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change
Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Updated: 7 hours ago. A burglar ripped open a safe to get their hands on jewelry and other personal items at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Charlotte Aviation museum renamed for Miracle on the Hudson’s Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolinas Aviation Museum will reopen later this year with a new facility and a new name. It will now be known as the Sullenberger Aviation Museum. Leaders unveiled their progress today with a special ceremony. Captain Sully famously navigated an emergency on the charlotte bound US Airways flight, […]
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
