Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views

Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“F” is for Fort Mill

“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

String of burglaries in Ballantyne community

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change. Updated: 7 hours ago. People living in Hidden Valley are calling for...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hidden Valley community holds prayer march for positive change

Man accused of killing wife in Mooresville neighborhood shooting, officials say. A woman was shot and killed by her husband in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Updated: 7 hours ago. A burglar ripped open a safe to get their hands on jewelry and other personal items at...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire

DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
FORT MILL, SC

