Del Mar Councilmember Dave Druker is new CEA chair

The CEA is a Community Choice Energy program launched by the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carlsbad. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Del Mar City Councilmember Dave Druker became the new chair of the Clean Energy Alliance Board of Directors during a Jan. 12 special meeting. San Marcos City Councilmember Ed Musgrove became the new vice chair.

The CEA, a Community Choice Aggregation program that launched with three cities a few years ago, enters 2023 with seven member cities.

Solana Beach City Councilmember Kristi Becker was the board chair over the past year. Solana Beach had its own CCA that served as a precursor to the Clean Energy Alliance. The city disbanded it after joining Del Mar and Carlsbad to form the CEA.

Escondido, Vista, San Marcos and Oceanside have since joined. The board, with one representative from each member city, typically meets once a month.

The momentum toward CCAs, which offer local governments a chance to provide more renewable energy at slight discounts, also led to the formation of San Diego Community Power.

“We’ve accomplished so much in a short amount of time,” Becker said during the meeting. “It was only five years ago that Solana Beach took the brave step to be the first CCA in San Diego County and now there are seven cities in CEA, there are six cities plus the county in San Diego Community Power. Clearly the majority of San Diego County has seen the light.”

The CEA is also accepting applications for a Carlsbad representative on its Community Advisory Committee.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .