WGME
Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine
Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
Augusta Civic Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary With A Party
One of the greatest, and often under-utilized, event and concert venues in Maine has got to be the Augusta Civic Center. For decades, until similar venues in Portland and Bangor were built, the Augusta Civic Center was the premiere concert venue in the State of Maine. In the 1970s, 1980s,...
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
A Popular Café in South Portland, Maine, Has Sadly Closed Its Doors
It's always tough seeing news about a small business closing its doors. It's especially difficult when it's a place you frequented. This is exactly the situation I'm in when it comes to the latest café to sadly shut down. The news came out recently that popular South Portland joint...
observer-me.com
Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie
The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years
At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
nbcboston.com
Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)
The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?
Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
Maine teen breaks Guinness World record by completing LEGO map in under 10 hours
CUMBERLAND, Maine — Cooper Wright first started building with LEGOS when he was three or four. His parents had gifted him the Star Wars "Death Star" LEGO set for Christmas, and by the time he finished putting it together, he was hooked. "We had to help him sometimes," Cooper's...
One Lucky Mainer Just Won the $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot
It's true, the winning Mega Millions ticket, worth $1.35 billion dollars, was sold at a store in Maine. The Maine Lottery Commission posted on its Facebook page that the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. Have you been there lately? Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket there? If so, then your life may have changed in a huge way. And even if you didn't buy your tickets there, check them anyway. I mean, I wouldn't argue with a $4 or $5 million dollar lesser prize.
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
WMTW
Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford
BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
laconiadailysun.com
Hear from store owner who sold winning Mega Millions ticket
Fred Cotreau, owner of the Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon, Maine, recounts to CNN Newsource correspondent Isabel Rosales the moment he learned his store had sold the Mega Millions winning ticket.
