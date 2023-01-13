ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Country music star Michael Ray to headline Carnaval Maine

Country music star Michael Ray will headline Carnaval Maine. Ray will headline the Snow Stage on Saturday, March 11. Portland’s own 12/OC will open for Ray. Carnaval organizers say they're doubling down on live entertainment this year in addition to the KidsZone, ice sculptures, Bites & Brews, and other fun.
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Civic Center Celebrating 50th Anniversary With A Party

One of the greatest, and often under-utilized, event and concert venues in Maine has got to be the Augusta Civic Center. For decades, until similar venues in Portland and Bangor were built, the Augusta Civic Center was the premiere concert venue in the State of Maine. In the 1970s, 1980s,...
AUGUSTA, ME
97.5 WOKQ

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

A Kid From Maine Recently Broke a Guinness World Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maybe it was a personal record you set for yourself and you surpassed it, or maybe you’ve broken records in a practice you actually got rewarded for.
CUMBERLAND, ME
observer-me.com

Why the Maine woods sometimes sound like a horror movie

The first night in her new rural Maine home, shrill screams woke Lindsey Abbott from a sound sleep. She’d just moved from Portland to a 10-acre homestead in Durham and found herself seriously questioning that life choice. “I was in a city where I am used to hearing traffic,”...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?

Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

This Little Portland, Maine, Coffee Shop to Close for Good After 5+ Years

At the bottom of Munjoy Hill in Portland is a tiny little coffee shop that has been open since 2017. Little Woodfords sadly will be serving their last cups on January 21. Little Woodfords is owned by Andrew Zarro, who is also a Portland City Council member who was targeted with threats by anti-maskers back in January of 2022 for sponsoring a temporary mask mandate in Portland during the COVID-19 pandemic. He persevered and held his ground, but a year later made the decision to close Little Woodfords, though it doesn't appear to be related to those previous threats.
PORTLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)

The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
LEBANON, ME
94.9 HOM

Did You Know Another Holy Donut Location Just Opened in Maine?

Potato deliciousness comes in many forms. Mashed potatoes (garlic and non), potato skins, hash browns, home fries, french fries, TATER TOTS... ...but most Mainers would probably bet their life savings that the best way to eat potatoes?. Holy. FREAKIN. Donut. And they just opened a new location this past weekend.
ARUNDEL, ME
Z107.3

One Lucky Mainer Just Won the $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot

It's true, the winning Mega Millions ticket, worth $1.35 billion dollars, was sold at a store in Maine. The Maine Lottery Commission posted on its Facebook page that the winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. Have you been there lately? Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket there? If so, then your life may have changed in a huge way. And even if you didn't buy your tickets there, check them anyway. I mean, I wouldn't argue with a $4 or $5 million dollar lesser prize.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns

PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Investigation closes road in downtown Biddeford

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A section of South Street in downtown Biddeford near Wentworth Street was closed Tuesday morning as part of a police investigation. Police said someone reported hearing gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. Crime scene tape was stretched across the street and the Biddeford Police crime scene van...
BIDDEFORD, ME
