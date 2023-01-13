Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Pro-wrestler, Ring of Honor wrestling Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe dead at 38
Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe, one half of the Ring of Honor (ROH) Hall of Fame tag-team "The Briscoes" died at 38 on Tuesday.
